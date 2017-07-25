PowerChord, Inc. announces a significant investment in company personnel to amplify the ongoing advancement of their multi-location, customer engagement platform.

With a 30% increase to development personnel over the past six months and several new leadership additions, PowerChord is poised to make influential strides in 2017 to further scale their click-to-configure platform for brands that sell through independent retail channels.

Over the past quarter, PowerChord welcomed new leaders, Bob Crosley - Director of Product Management, and John Gaset - Director of Client Services, to continue the global enhancement of their brand-to-local product offering and in support of their expansion into a wealth of new client verticals.

Crosley joins the company with almost 20 years of enterprise-level product management and market-driven technology experience. He has previously held roles at Syniverse, Dell Software, and Persystent Technologies.

Gaset, a SaaS veteran, joins PowerChord from former companies such as Channel Intelligence (acquired by Google in 2013), Via Response Technologies, and the International Business Innovation Association. With extensive management experience in a software as a service environment, Gaset will focus on delivering operational excellence and best-in-class customer service.

PowerChord, an industry leader in SaaS and multi-location digital marketing solutions, provides services to customers such as STIHL Inc., Kohler, Club Car, and many more around the world. Their robust, turnkey Platform offers hyper-local brand control, customer engagement and the ability to drive revenue online and specifically through local sales channels.

Throughout the past year, PowerChord has made several large-scale, internal investments - finishing 2016 with 30% employee growth and moving into a new state-of-the-art headquarters in March 2017.

As the company further expands across the United States and Europe, they continue to recruit seasoned, high caliber technology professionals to grow their global team.

"Our business must be fueled by constant innovation and a consistent dedication to people, processes, and technology,” said PowerChord CEO, Lanny Tucker. “Providing scalable, global to local revenue solutions for major brands around the world starts with a commitment to our company and our clients."

# # #

About PowerChord

PowerChord is a leading SaaS company that transforms how brands drive local sales. Their multi-location, customer engagement platform provides businesses with an integrated suite of products and services to control their brand, engage customers, and drive revenue through local sales channels. With the PowerChord Platform, brands can create a consistent and immersive customer experience, power brand loyalty and optimize every touchpoint along the consumer path to purchase.

PowerChord is a 2015 BIA/Kelsey GOLOCAL award winner and has been recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and a Inc. 5000 company. They currently operate in 28 countries and service over 10,000 local sites worldwide, with employees based across the United States and Europe. Learn more about PowerChord’s multi-location, customer engagement solutions at http://www.PowerChord.com