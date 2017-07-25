By combining human intelligence with machine learning, I’m confident IRONSCALES’ advanced approach to preventing, detecting and responding to today’s email phishing attacks is one that will resonate with a nation under siege.

IRONSCALES, the leader in anti-email phishing technologies, today announced that Andy Sceats has joined the company as its director of business development and sales. A veteran business development expert based in the U.K., Sceats will drive new business in the U.K. and other international markets in response to the increasingly sophisticated and frequent email phishing threats around the world.

“The U.K is one of the world’s most targeted nations for phishing scams and ransomware,” said Sceats. “By combining human intelligence with machine learning, I’m confident IRONSCALES’ advanced approach to preventing, detecting and responding to today’s email phishing attacks is one that will resonate with a nation under siege.”

Andy Sceats brings over 30 years of IT experience to IRONSCALES, serving in various executive roles at innovative companies in the security, networking and telecommunications industries. He possesses a significant depth of knowledge across IT and security organizations, within enterprise and government agencies, globally.

“As an internationally-recognized business development leader, we’re thrilled to have Sceats on board to spearhead international growth,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “With the enhancements, we bring to the security posture of organizations worldwide, paired with Sceats’ global market experience, we’re sure to clinch market share and mind share over current providers.”

IRONSCALES provides a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s sophisticated email phishing attacks. By combining human awareness training with automatic incident response, automatic remediation and real-time automated actionable intelligence sharing, IRONSCALES reduces the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders.

“I’m convinced that perimeter security will remain the first line of defense for government and enterprise of all sizes for years to come,” said Sceats, “I’m excited to join a company taking email phishing awareness and security to the next level.”

IRONSCALES email security products include:



IronTraps - Automated email phishing incident response

IronSights - Anti-impersonation & spoofing email security

Federation - Actionable email phishing intelligence sharing

IronSchool - Advanced employee simulation & experiential learning

To request a free trial of IRONSCALES’ security products, click here. For more information on IRONSCALES, visit http://www.ironscales.com and follow @ironscales on Twitter.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in anti-email phishing technologies. Using a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s sophisticated email phishing attacks, IRONSCALES expedites the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders. Headquartered in Raanana, Israel, IRONSCALES was founded by a team of security researchers, IT and penetration testing experts, as well as specialists in the field of effective interactive training, in response to the phishing epidemic that today costs companies millions of dollars annually. It was incubated at the 8200 EISP, the top program for cyber security ventures, founded by alumni of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Intelligence Technology unit.