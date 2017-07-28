Karen and Patrick Baker, Owners of Club Z! Westminster One of the reasons that Club Z!’s tutoring programs are so successful is the one-on-one, in-home model. It’s very common for our students to jump two letter grades or more after just a few weeks of tutoring.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Westminster, proudly serving Mt. Airy, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Westminster, Woodbine and Woodsboro, is celebrating its grand opening with local giveaways and promotions now through August 18, 2017. Club Z! is North America’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep company, with more than 450 locations. For more than 20 years, Club Z! has been providing one-on-one and small group tutoring in all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. Club Z! also has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling.

Local Woodsboro resident Patrick Baker, and his wife of 39 years, Karen, co-own and operate the new Westminster Club Z! office. Patrick and Karen have lived in the area for nearly their entire married life, and are excited to bring Club Z!’s high quality tutoring and test prep programs to the area. Having spent more than 3 decades as a teacher, staff development trainer, literacy specialist and tutor in the Frederick County Community, Karen feels particularly confident in Club Z!’s individualized approach to learning, saying:

“One of the reasons that Club Z!’s tutoring programs are so successful is the one-on-one, in-home model. It’s very common for our students to jump two letter grades or more after just a few weeks of tutoring, because our tutors get to work one-on-one with their students, in the students’ own homes. This puts the students at ease so they can focus 100% of their attention on the day’s lesson. ”

Complementing Karen’s educational expertise, her husband and Club Z! co-owner, Patrick Baker, has almost 40 years of professional consulting experience, with a focus on career development and talent acquisition. For Patrick, it was Club Z!’s high standards for its tutors that attracted him most to the business.

“Our parents can feel completely confident about the tutors we have on staff. These are highly qualified, professional tutors, many of whom are certified teachers. And we vet them thoroughly, which includes reviewing their credentials, conducting personal and professional reference checks, and requiring that they pass a detailed background check. The safety and success of our students is our top priority.”

But perhaps the secret to Club Z!’s success is really in the tutor match. Club Z! goes to great lengths to ensure that each student is carefully matched to the best tutor available, using its Z! Tutor Match process. Tutors are assigned to students based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Westminster will be offering new client specials and other promotional giveaways through its Club Z! of Westminster Facebook page, now through the end of the month, and local residents can even meet the owner during a Facebook Live Grand Opening event on Friday, August 18th at 1 pm EDT. Local families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z!’s Facebook page @PKBConsulting to participate in all of the exciting promotions and events.