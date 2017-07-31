As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.

The 21st Triennial Meeting of the International Association of Forensic Sciences (IAFS) will take place August 21-25 in Toronto, Canada. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with a diverse global group of academics and practicing professionals from various disciplines in forensic science through speakers, panels, and workshops.

As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.

With many eyes on forensics labs, weighing accuracy and performance should be top priorities. Accuracy is not just critical for compliance; it determines the quality of a lab's analysis used in support of evidence testimony. METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's booth #157 for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions from the following product lines:



XPE Balances

XPR Precision Balance

Quantos

Rainin Pipettes

LabX

The IAFS' objective is not only the continued development of forensic sciences, but also assisting forensic scientists and other professionals with the exchange of scientific and technical information. They are the only worldwide association of academics and practicing professionals from various disciplines in forensic science.

Registration and Information

IAFS2017 will take place August 21-25 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Canada. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

