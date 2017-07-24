Cuhaci & Peterson names Bob Day Principal

Bob Day, Principal

Cuhaci & Peterson Architects, Engineers and Planners announced today that Bob Day has been promoted to the role of Principal. Day succeeds Leigh Paull as Principal of the firm’s Walmart Program, after having worked as part of the team since 2015. Day, a licensed architect and AIA member, has nearly 30 years of experience in commercial architecture on a variety of building types.

Firm CEO, Greg Simpson commented, “Having gained a plethora of knowledge as a Project Architect with the Walmart program, Bob is well-versed in how to successfully anticipate the needs of Walmart to best be served by his team. We’re pleased to have him in this role and look forward to cultivating an even stronger relationship with Walmart moving forward.”

Previous Principal Leigh Paull has transitioned to take on a larger role in the firm's corporate retail sector and continues to remain an integral part of the Cuhaci & Peterson leadership team.

About Cuhaci & Peterson

Cuhaci & Peterson is a national A/E/P firm specializing in commercial design. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida since 1978, the firm also has offices in Philadelphia, Boston and South Florida and is licensed in 49 states. Cuhaci & Peterson offers Architectural, SMEP Engineering, Fire Alarm/Protection, Lighting Design, Landscape and Planning services as well as, In-House Government Relations and Interior Design on a variety of project types.