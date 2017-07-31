New Online Seminar on Continuous Flow Chemistry From METTLER TOLEDO

Share Article

Featuring presenters from GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, and MIT, this free online event is for scientists and engineers interested in learning more about the use of continuous flow chemistry to expedite process development.

Flow Chemistry Online Seminar
Each presentation includes examples of how simple PAT tools have become integrated into continuous flow chemistry to expedite process development.

(PRWEB)

METTLER TOLEDO has announced a new online seminar, titled Flow Chemistry Development and Scale-up. Each presentation includes examples of how simple PAT tools have become integrated into continuous flow chemistry to expedite process development. Each presenter will share a series of technical case studies.

This continuous flow chemistry online seminar is being held on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 9:00 AM EDT/2:00 PM GMT. Each presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session with the speaker:

  • Breaking Barriers to Manufacturing Innovation With Continuous Flow Chemistry: Frederic Buono PhD – Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Batch and Flow Reaction Endpoint Determination, Distillation Monitoring, and Multi-Instrument Calibration Development: Charles Goss PhD - GlaxoSmithKline
  • New Tools for Flow Chemistry Advancement: Andrea Adamo PhD – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Zaiput Flow Technologies

This event is for scientists interested in continuous flow chemistry in the Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Petrochemical industries, as well as Academia.

About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO provides Process Analytical Technology (PAT), automated synthesis reactors, and in situ sampling. In situ FTIR spectroscopy and automated sampling provides continuous analysis of reactions. Inline particle analysis enables crystallization development with continuous particle size measurements. Automated reactors and reaction calorimetry provides process knowledge to identify and eliminate scale-up and safety incidents.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Patricia Hicks
METTLER TOLEDO
+1 410-910-8486
Email >
@mettlertoledo
since: 03/2012
Follow >
METTLER TOLEDO
Like >
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

Visit website

Media

Flow Chemistry Online Seminar