Acclaro is excited to announce the general availability of the My Acclaro translation management platform. This SaaS based platform provides clients instant access to their translation work as well as options to directly connect content to Acclaro’s translation environment via API, cloud and CMS (Content Management System) integrations.

With instant, at-a-glance access to a translation management dashboard, users will be able to create orders and request quotes, get up-to-the-minute translation statuses, pick up files when translations are completed, communicate with their dedicated project team, and track their translation budgets.

“We’ve received very positive feedback over the last several months from users who have been working within a fully functional, pre-launch version of My Acclaro. I am confident that new users will be impressed with My Acclaro’s capabilities including its ease of use and integration to content management tools,” said Michael Kriz, Acclaro’s founder and CEO.

A key feature of My Acclaro is the ability to connect and share content via popular web publishing and cloud storage tools such as Dropbox, Box, Zendesk, Hubspot, Wordpress, Drupal, Craft CMS and Adobe Experience Manager eliminating the cost and errors typically associated with manual exports or copy and paste.

“We’ve made sure companies can establish seamless content integrations between their environments and Acclaro’s translation management platform and teams of professional linguists,” Kriz said. ”The transparency, productivity and connectivity available through the My Acclaro translation management dashboard results in faster turnaround times and lower costs with the same high quality translation services – all benefits that are increasingly vital in a competitive global economy.”

About Acclaro

Acclaro is a localization and translation company that helps the world’s leading brands succeed across cultures. Through a fine-tuned process, top industry talent and leading technologies, we make a long-term investment in our clients’ global reputations.

Working in over 100 languages and with offices around the globe, Acclaro specializes in helping clients open new markets and gain a competitive edge by expertly adapting their brands, products and services with faster turnaround times, high quality translations and lower costs.