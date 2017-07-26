OfficePro, a Microsoft Silver Learning Small Business Partner, announced today it has reached an agreement to partner with Borderless Learning, a Cisco Learning Specialized Partner and Authorized Learning Partner for Microsoft, Red Hat®, CompTIA, and EC Council.

The new relationship will enable both firms to offer expanded IT and end user training services to each other’s government and commercial customers, providing instructor-led training (ILT) and workshops on site, as well as virtual instructor-led training (vILT). The companies’ combined course catalogues offer an extensive list of hands-on technical and end user classes designed to improve end user adoption and certify technical teams.

OfficePro’s President and CEO, Aaron Udler, states, “OfficePro has trained more than one million people in our 30 year history, helping companies with employee preparedness and business transformation. Nothing is more difficult for the enterprise and government agencies than migrating to a new technology that requires the employee population to learn a new skill. OfficePro’s on-site training for collaboration devices and applications, all things Microsoft, Comptia, and now Cisco will help our customers reach their IT goals and employee objectives. We also utilize our Pearson Mobile Testing Lab to swiftly test and certify participants.”

Borderless Learning CEO, Jules Trono, agreed. “We are pleased to partner with OfficePro to expand our service portfolio. Both companies offer their customers and channel partners great value in the latest training methodologies, and offer hands-on solutions for a variety of IT and technical skills. Borderless Learning training programs make employees feel valued, increase employee engagement, and lead to increased employee retention. Together with OfficePro, we will provide a wider range of flexible, global training solutions covering technical, business, and leadership skills for today's most important products and certifications.”

About OfficePro, Inc.

OfficePro, Inc. (http://www.officeproinc.com) has over 30 years’ experience in end-user training. Since their origins in 1984, they have adapted their training to cater to almost every technology in the industry. OfficePro employs a variety of training methods, including on-site ILT (instructor-led training), vILT (virtual instructor-led training), Hypercare services, and other supplemental services. OfficePro consistently practices adaptability and innovation, evolving at the speed of technology so they can provide the most efficient and comprehensive service. These central values are the hard-learned result of decades of training for over one million clients in the government, private, and public sectors.

About Borderless Learning

Borderless Learning is a continuing education company that helps people learn new business skills and achieve and maintain certifications that are necessary to perform and win work. Training programs include Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL, Juniper, Microsoft, Mile2, NetApp, Pexip, PMP, Resilia, VMware and others. Borderless Learning Programs enable students to learn anywhere. These programs remove the travel burden from students through live virtual delivery of instruction and on-demand lab access, practice exams and electronic courseware, spreading out the learning time commitment so managers and employees can structure a continuing education learning approach that balances work needs. The programs also provide mentoring so students can continue to get questions answered by subject matter experts throughout their subscription term. This gives them an advantage in the ability to maintain current knowledge with extended hands-on access to lab equipment with the support of instructors. Traditional courses are also still available.