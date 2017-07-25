Our integration with Avalara will allow our customers to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations

Deck Commerce, a leading omni-channel commerce technology provider, today announced a partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes.

As a result of this partnership, customers who now use Deck Commerce for their Distributed Order Management solution will be able to use AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“Deck Commerce focuses on providing retailers with a best-in-class order management solution that helps them increase sales and grow their business,” said Kris Ninnis, Director of Product Development for Deck Commerce. “Our integration with Avalara will allow our customers to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation a decade ago and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point of sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of global business development for Avalara, said, “Deck Commerce customers trust in its ability to create retail systems for today’s digital world. Avalara is proud to be a trusted partner for accurate and efficient compliance solutions, and we are pleased to welcome Deck Commerce into our community.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is a Software-as-a-Service platform that powers omni-channel commerce. The highly flexible, cloud-based solution features market leading support for enterprise inventory visibility, universal product information, and distributed order management. This empowers customers to deliver omni-channel consumer experiences and revenue growth by optimizing distribution networks and seamlessly leveraging existing back-end business systems.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.