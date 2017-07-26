“In just one year, we’ve more than doubled those U.S. markets, and there seems to be no end in sight to the expression’s expansion as the core of rum aficionados keeps growing,”said Pusser’s CEO, Gary Rogalski.

Pusser’s Gunpowder Proof, the last rum issued by the modern Royal Navy to its enlistees in 1970, launched in seven U.S. markets last year on Black Tot Day, July 31. Celebrating its one-year anniversary, Gunpowder Proof, an aged, overproof expression at 54.5 percent alcohol which was the formula last used by the Admiralty, has expanded to 18 domestic markets.

The unique component of Gunpower Proof is rum distilled from vintage wooden pot stills, a process that provides a depth of flavor far beyond that of mass-produced rums distilled from “modern” semi-automatic metal column stills. The two existing wooden pot stills first put in use in the early 1700s and located in Guyana’s Demerara River Valley, impregnate the rum with esters (naturally occurring organic flavoring compounds) far beyond those of any other rum. What results is a truly unique, award winning taste.

“After a highly-successful introduction in Europe, we launched Gunpower Proof in seven U.S. markets on July 31, 2016, to commemorate the 36th anniversary of Black Tot Day,” said Pusser’s CEO, Gary Rogalski. “In just one year, we’ve more than doubled those U.S. markets, and there seems to be no end in sight to the expression’s expansion as the core of rum aficionados keeps growing.”

The name “Pusser’s” is nothing more than a corruption of the word “Purser,” the Royal Navy ship’s supply officer who retained the stocks of rum. Before hydrometers, the ships Purser would test rum strength by mixing a few grains of gunpower with rum to see if it would ignite under the heat of a magnifying glass. If it did that was ‘proof’ the rum was “at strength,” If it was not, the Purser was threatened with bodily harm for “watering down” the rum.

Rogalski said the overproof spirit is brandy-like and surprisingly smooth, easy to drink neat, in a snifter or your favorite cocktail or as a floater to add additional spirit to any cocktail.

The daily issue of rum, a tradition which goes back three centuries, ended July 31, 1970, and is affectionately known as “Black Tot Day” in the UK and other Commonwealth countries.

The Admiralty formula, a unique blend of rums, was ceded to the Company’s founder, Charles Tobias, in return for his promise to support Sailor’s Tot Fund, now part of the Royal Navy and Marine Charitable Fund.

Pusser’s Gunpowder Proof has won several awards in Europe including Gold at the International Sprits Challenge, a Master’s and Gold medal in The Rum Masters Competition and Third Place for World’s Best Dark Rum in the World Rum Awards. It also won Gold for Best in Class for the Overproof category in the Rum XP awards. This is in addition to the many other awards Pusser’s lower proof 3-year aged, and 15-year aged spirits from the same stills have already won.

Recent Awards:

Best in Class, Rum XP Awards 2016

Gold, Consumer Rum Jury 2016

Gold, Worlds Best Rum, World Rum Awards 2015

Gold, Best Dark Rum, World Rum Awards 2015

Gold, Category Gold, World Rum Awards 2015

Gold, Best Overproof, World Rum Awards 2015

Gold, Best Spiced Rum, The Fifty Best 2015

Gold, The Rum Masters, The Spirits Business 2015

Tasting Notes:

Color: Clear, dark coppery amber with burnished copper highlights

Nose: Pungent molasses, treacle, toffee, honey and vanilla with oak, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger

Body: Full-bodied with a more enhanced flavor profile than the lower proof Blue Label

Finish: Long finish, and despite its strength, smooth and mellow

About Pusser’s Rum

Pusser’s Rum is produced in strict accordance with Admiralty blending specifications last used by the Royal Navy for issue to its fleet, a tradition which began in 1655 when it first served rum as its spirit of choice, with extra “tots” being offered before and after some of the most infamous battles in history. In massive wood pot stills, approaching 300 years old, Pusser’s continues to produce liquid history without the aid of flavoring agents and is 100 percent natural. Pusser’s Rum is highly decorated and has taken several Gold Medals in the highly acclaimed International Wine & Spirits Festival and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Pusser’s Rum Limited is a British Virgin Island Company with administrative offices in Charleston, South Carolina. Its products are imported into the United States by Shaw-Ross International Importers.

For more information on Pusser’s Rum Ltd and its brands, please visit http://www.PussersRum.com.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC

Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading

suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirits. For additional information go to http://www.shawross.com

EDITORS NOTE: Imagery and sample requests can be made through Peter Nasca at the above address.