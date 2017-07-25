Centric Software Helps ORTOVOX Scale New Heights

ORTOVOX Scales New Heights with Centric From our point of view, a good PLM system is the basis for the continuous improvement of our processes.

Centric Software announces that ORTOVOX Sportartikel GmbH, a German producer of mountain safety equipment and mountainwear, has selected Centric Software to provide its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

ORTOVOX was founded in 1980 in the south of Munich and got its start making a revolutionary avalanche safety transceiver to help locate people in mountain rescue situations. Today, ORTOVOX also includes a range of apparel and climbing and ski backpacks. Using a unique blend of Tasmanian merino wool and innovative fibers, its mountainwear offers functionality, comfort and protection in a mountain environment. With ORTOVOX products now sold in 1,770 outlets worldwide, ORTOVOX is in a strong and growing position in the mountain sports market.

As Stefan Krause, Head of Product, explains, like any company involved in the great outdoors, ORTOVOX faces the extraordinary challenge of climate change, as well as the more conventional challenges of a growing business.

“We develop high quality products for the great outdoors, so we are dependent on the weather,” says Stefan. “The winter season is getting shorter and there is less snow – thus the demand for high quality protection for winter activities will decline. While we are both a summer and winter company and we make products for mountaineering, alpine and high alpine climbing as well as skitouring and freeriding, competition is strong: there are a lot of high quality outdoor companies out there, addressing the summer and winter seasons.”

“To address these challenges and to keep up with our continuous growth, it’s important for us to have more transparency in collection planning. We needed to improve the way IT supports the way we work and create a central product database. For that reason, we began to consider using a PLM system. From our point of view, a good PLM system is the basis for the continuous improvement of our processes.”

With positive references from Centric customers in the outdoor apparel field such as Norrøna, ORTOVOX chose Centric’s PLM solution.

“We will begin by focusing on materials development. Safety and function are key values of ORTOVOX and our expertise lies in the intelligent combination of the natural material of merino wool with other innovative fabrics. That’s why it’s very important to set up the complete lifecycle and the associated processes of our products in the PLM.”

Stefan concludes, “On the one hand, we expect to get a complete picture of our products in one central system which is connected to our ERP and other software. On the other hand, we want to connect design in product development with master data of trims, fabrics, colors, care instructions and other information. The aim is to simplify our workflows as well as to increase the efficiency and safety of product development.”

“We are right at the beginning of our partnership with Centric, but we hope to grow a trusting long-term cooperation that is characterized by personal contact and reliability.”

Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software, says, “ORTOVOX is a renowned leader in mountain safety and practical, comfortable clothing for outdoor activities. We are proud to be part of the continued growth and development of a company that is actively involved in saving lives and improving safety in mountain sports. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

ORTOVOX Sportartikel GmbH (http://www.ortovox.com)

ORTOVOX – THE VOICE OF THE MOUNTAINS

ORTOVOX stands for the highest possible protection during alpine activities. As pioneers in the avalanche safety field, we have played a key role in the development of emergency equipment for the mountain. Innovations such as the double-frequency LVS device or Smart Antenna technology, but also targeted training measures continue to be valuable contributions to making mountain sports a little bit safer and to saving lives. Since 1988, mountain sports apparel made out of and with wool has enhanced the ORTOVOX product range. The wool experts have developed a wear comfort system from the first to the third layer that offers the highest functionality, protection and comfort on the mountain through an intelligent combination of the natural material with other innovative fibers.

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

