NVT Phybridge Joins Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program

NVT Phybridge, Inc., the leader in power over long reach Ethernet technology that makes IP connections possible in far places, has formed a strategic partnership with Arecont Vision®, the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology. The NVT Phybridge CHARIoT Series portfolio of extended reach, IP-enabling solutions are now offered integrated through the Arecont Vision Infrastructure Partner Program. NVT Phybridge CHARIoT Series provide Arecont Vision Partners with plug and play solutions that quickly and efficiently enable legacy infrastructures to fully support Arecont Vision megapixel cameras across a growing number of verticals and applications.

“The CHARIoT Series solutions are designed to eliminate every barrier to making the move to IP. Security risk and breaches during network refresh is a top concern,” said John Croce, CEO of NVT Phybridge. “Our mission is to help every customer first establish the needed IP platform and extended IP connectivity to places where people are able to do their best work – comfortably, efficiently, and securely.”

Customers trust NVT Phybridge CHARIoT solutions to meet their most demanding security and uptime requirements during network changes. The company was recognized with an 1105 Media Govie Award at ISC West 2017, while Arecont Vision took home two of the coveted government security-oriented awards from the Las Vegas, NV security industry event.

“Teaming with NVT Phybridge, who is well respected by commercial and government customers for their network security and Power over Long Reach Ethernet, fits extremely well with the Arecont Vision cybersecurity leadership of megapixel camera technology”, said Jason Schimpf, Director of the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program. “The Arecont Vision-developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture provides unique cybersecurity protection for every camera we build. With this 5th generation architecture, Arecont Vision cameras cannot be maliciously repurposed through cyberattack. Many competitor cameras have been hacked and then used in well documented Distributed Denial of Service, ransomware, network penetration, and other cyberattacks, across both local and global networks and the Internet.”

“Aligning ourselves with a proven leading megapixel camera manufacturer like Arecont Vision is a natural fit for NVT Phybridge,” says Steven Fair, EVP of NVT Phybridge. “We are both seeking to support and protect the same customers – those who care about how their infrastructure performs against all security breaches.”

Through the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program, sales, development, and support contacts are established between the two companies in order to better engage with end-user customers and integrators, integrate new features and technology, and quickly resolve any customer support issues. As part of the program, Arecont Vision cameras are in the NVT Phybridge test labs, while NVT Phybridge network equipment is in the MegaLab test and certification facility.

ABOUT NVT PHYBRIDGE, INC.

Founded in 2007 NVT Phybridge Inc. is the leader in Power over Long Reach Ethernet (PoLRE), making IP connections in far places simple and affordable. Our CHARIoT Series of switches help customers migrate to an IP-based network, transforming the existing or new infrastructure into an IP path with power. We are a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. Our number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to market that are technologically advanced as well as practical for the customer.

ABOUT ARECONT VISION

Arecont Vision is the leading manufacturer of high-performance megapixel IP cameras. Arecont Vision products are made in the USA. MegaVideo® and SurroundVideo® massively parallel image processing architectures are now in their 5th generation and represent a drastic departure from traditional analog and network camera designs.