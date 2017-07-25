SAE International announces keynote speakers for its ADAS to Automated Driving Symposium, which will be held October 10-12 in Columbus, Ohio

SAE International announces keynote speakers for its ADAS to Automated Driving Symposium, which will be held October 10-12 in Columbus, Ohio. The speakers are to headline the Symposiums technical program which will provide engineers, systems developers, and management with insights on the current state of the advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and automated driving industry.

On Tuesday, October 10, Carla Bailo, AVP of Mobility Research & Business Development at Ohio State University and Vice President Automotive at SAE International, will give the opening keynote address on Smart Mobility and Smart Cities to Improve People’s Lives speaking to Columbus’ recent recognition as America’s smart city and how it’s successes can be applied elsewhere. Bailo has 35 year of experience in the automotive industry with a focus in research and design.

Professor Levent Guvenc will discuss Unified, Scalable and Replicable Connected and Automated Driving for a Smart City on Wednesday, October 11. With connected and automated driving vehicles a present and near future reality, this keynote session will explore the goal of using a shared unified main architecture with emphasis on interoperability, scalability and replicability. Professor Guvenc is the Director of the Automated Driving Lab at Ohio State University and is currently focused on his research in connected and automated driving at both higher speed highway driving and lower speed urban driving in a smart city.

The ADAS to Automated Driving Symposium will span three days in total with different themes for each day. Day 1 will focus on electronics and sensors to perception and include sessions on RADAR, camera imaging, sensor fusion, flash LIDAR and more. Day 2 will explore human-machine interface with a variety of sessions including human factor/HMI, intelligent intersections/vulnerable road user’s protection, utilizing artificial intelligence for automated driving, and V2X. Day 3 will address validation and legal liability with a number of sessions including model-based simulation/testing, OE and tier integration as well as an expert panel discussion on testing and validation as building trust.

For more information about SAE International’s ADAS to Automated Driving Symposium, the technical program, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.sae.org/adas.

For information on exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Linda Wagner at

1-724-772-4062 or linda.wagner(at)sae.org.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae.org or call 1-724-772-8522.

