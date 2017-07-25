Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, today announced the release of the fourth annual edition of the Intalere Healthcare Achievement Awards Best Practices Compendium to its membership. The document is a compilation of successful projects submitted by Intalere members for the company’s annual awards program.

“Through the annual Intalere Healthcare Achievement Awards, we recognize our members for successful initiatives implemented at their facilities to improve supply chain and financial operations, enhance quality and patient satisfaction, and increase community awareness and education,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO. “We believe it is important to share these successes and best practices with all Intalere members and others in the industry who may benefit from these successful experiences.”

This year’s compendium includes more than 40 successful projects accomplished by Intalere members. Each project includes the issue or challenge faced, the solution put in place to resolve the issue and the results of the initiative. The solutions cover four general categories – Community Impact and Innovation, Financial and Operational Improvement, Quality/Patient Care Delivery and Patient Satisfaction, and Supply Chain/Data Management and Supply Cost Efficiencies.

“Intalere is passionate about being the partner of choice for our members. This includes providing members with the opportunity to collaborate and share their successful initiatives with each other in order to encourage innovation and operational improvements for the benefit of our members, their patients and their communities,” said Heil. “Our best practices compendium is a catalyst to this successful collaboration.”

Over the coming months, Intalere will be sharing member successes from the compendium in blog posts and video vignettes. To access the full Intalere Best Practices Compendium, become an Intalere member.

