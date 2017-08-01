ChannelPro-SMB 2017 Readers’ Choice Award Winners Announced

Readers of ChannelPro-SMB were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today, via the publication’s website. For each of the 50+ categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded during the first quarter of 2017 and drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

“We are gratified that such a large number of readers participated in our survey, underscoring their commitment to, and understanding of, the SMB market and the vendors, distributors, and professional associations with whom they partner,” says Michael Siggins, publisher of ChannelPro-SMB. “The results are a true snapshot of the top IT product and service providers in today’s SMB channel.”

Gold winners include:



Datto, Best Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Solution

Webroot, Best Endpoint Security

Lenovo, Best Laptop/Ultrabook

SolarWinds MSP, Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Solution

ConnectWise, Best PSA Solution

Intel, Best Embedded Solution

Plus many more

Complete details are posted at http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com effective August 1.

About ChannelPro-SMB

ChannelPro-SMB, part of The ChannelPro Network, provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro-SMB. More information is available at http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.