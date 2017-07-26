Accomplished Fundraising Professional Julia MacDonald Joins ALC

Julia MacDonald What really excites me about ALC is the constant push for innovation and new solutions.

ALC (http://www.alc.com), the industry-leading data marketing services provider, continues to experience company-wide growth, as they look to build upon their impressive roster of clients.

Today, they announced the hiring of Julia MacDonald as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mrs. MacDonald is a highly accomplished direct marketing professional with an extensive experience in the nonprofit sector.

Prior to joining the ALC team, Julia MacDonald spent 19 years with MDS Communications, a telephone fundraising firm serving the nonprofit industry, where she served as the Vice President of New Business Development. In this role, she was responsible for developing and cultivating partnerships with nonprofit organizations and helping to design and implement successful fundraising campaigns.

In her new role, Julia will work with ALC’s existing clients to determine which products and solutions will best assist them in reaching their organizational goals. In addition to working with ALC’s existing clients, she will be responsible for developing new partnerships for ALC.

“What really excites me about ALC is the constant push for innovation and new solutions,” remarked Julia. “The wealth of knowledge that is present here, in every aspect of the business, is evident. It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this collaborative atmosphere where creativity and new thinking are inherent in the corporate culture.”

Britt Vatne, President of ALC Data Management commented that “We are thrilled to be welcoming this seasoned and highly respected direct marketing professional to our team. We are confident that her experience and skill set will undoubtedly serve as an asset to ALC.”

