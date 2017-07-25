Monster Tree Service As the only franchise brand serving the $17 billion tree service industry that grows 4.6% each year, we are offering aspiring business owners a proven, high-upside business model poised for explosive growth. - Josh Skolnick

Monster Tree Service, the nation’s first and fastest growing tree service franchise, recently announced new partnerships with Franchise Fastlane, an accelerated, turn-key, outsourced franchise sales organization, and 919 Marketing, a leading national content marketing and public relations agency focusing on franchise brands.

According to Josh Skolnick, Monster Tree Service’s Founder and CEO, these partnerships are a critical component of the emerging franchise brand’s aggressive franchise development strategy.

“We have built something special over the past decade at Monster Tree Service and it’s time to kick our franchise sales efforts into overdrive,” said Skolnick. “As the only franchise brand serving the $17 billion tree service industry that grows 4.6% each year, we are offering aspiring business owners a proven, high-upside business model poised for explosive growth. Franchise Fastlane and 919 Marketing will work together to share our brand story, and franchisee stories, in ways that reach, influence and attract new franchise partners for Monster Tree Service. I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish with these two highly-acclaimed franchise-focused agencies.”

Since 2008, Skolnick has grown the Monster Tree Service brand to 29 franchised outlets across 10 states. In 2016, Monster Tree Service added eight new franchise outlets (representing 38% year-over-year system growth) and generated more than $10 million in system-wide sales. Working with Franchise Fastlane, 919 Marketing, and various broker networks, Monster Tree Service is projected to award 100 additional franchise territories and grow system-wide sales to $100 million by 2021.

Ryan Zink, Franchise Fastlane’s CEO and Co-Founder, believes Monster Tree Service is in perfect position to meet and exceed these lofty sales goals.

“Josh and the Monster Tree Service team have done a phenomenal job growing the brand in a calculated and sustainable fashion ever since they began franchising in 2012,” said Zink. “After five years of refining the franchise model, building a world-class support team, and developing strong relationships with current franchise partners, the time is now to accelerate franchise sales efforts. We are thrilled to work with a leader like Josh and are more than confident the Monster Tree Service business model will appeal to a wide variety of qualified franchise candidates.”

919 Marketing’s Founder and CEO, David Chapman, agrees, saying Josh’s leadership and the proven business model will be the catalysts for success.

“Josh is a tireless innovator on a mission to build a disruptive national brand in a lucrative, yet virtually untapped, industry,” said Chapman. “With a leader like that at the helm, it comes as no surprise that Monster Tree Service has quickly expanded its national network of franchise partners and positioned itself for even more explosive growth with the addition of Franchise Fastlane. We look forward to helping Monster Tree Service increase their national brand visibility and generate qualified franchise sales leads all while helping each of their existing franchisees do more business.”

About Monster Tree Service

Founded in 2008 in Fort Washington, PA by Founder and CEO Josh Skolnick, Monster Tree Service is the first and only national franchise brand serving the $17 billion tree care industry. Over the past decade, Skolnick has aggressively built Monster Tree Service into a thriving national franchise system – working day and night to build the company into a $10+ million business with 29 franchised outlets in 10 states throughout the country. Each Monster Tree Service franchised outlet offers full-scale tree pruning and removal services, including: tree pruning and trimming, tree removal, stump grinding, shrub maintenance, emergency services, plant healthcare, and various secondary services.

In stark contrast to various “mom and pop” style tree service companies, all Monster Tree Service franchise owners are dedicated to “Making the world a more beautiful place, one tree at a time™” by providing homeowners with unparalleled service completed by certified professionals. Monster Tree Service is committed to educating all customers on the natural conditions, diseases and infestations that impact the health of their plants/trees and treating all issues with an environmentally friendly, “Do Not Harm” approach. It’s all part of the Monster Tree Service vision to partner with homeowners across the country to make their trees healthy, strong, and vital.

