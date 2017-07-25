Detective Gray Gaynes returns in book 2 of the murder mystery series that bears his name, this time matching wits with a killer out of myth!

When officers answer a 911 call at a high-rise office building, it's immediately clear that a crime has occurred. Gallons of blood soak the walls and carpet of a posh corner office... and yet there's no body...What's more, the security system makes abundantly clear that no one came or went from the room after the apparent victim's arrival earlier that day.

This Lock room Mystry like most involves a crime scene with no indication as to how the intruder could have entered or left, but Detective Gray Gaynes isn’t just left with a locked room but with the smell of brimstone lingering on the air, and gouges clawed in the floor and furniture, it almost seems possible that a creature out of myth was responsible for the horrific event.

But Detective Gray Gaynes doesn't believe in myths. He believes in facts, and he will not rest until all the facts fit together. And yet, with the added distraction of the challenges he continues to face personally, this case may ultimately get the best of him.

As with the other Gray Gaynes books, you'll be "presented with the puzzle and all of the clues, and encouraged to solve the mystery before the solution is revealed in a dramatic climax." Let me know if you manage to figure it out before Gray does!

About the Author

R.L. Akers has always loved stories; hearing them, telling them, embellishing them, or creating them out of nowhere. He’s always believed everyone has an interesting story. Akers has a B.A. in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration. He has worked in software development as well as non-profit fundraising and publicity. Akers’ previous work was the sci-fi trilogy Prometheus. He just released his newest book Gray Tones: The Case of the Elevator Slayer in April 2017.

