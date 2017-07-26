Project Adventure Hires Director of Social Emotional Learning

"Her energy and understanding of the curricula will help drive our work, extend our reach, and make lasting positive change in even more school communities." Richard Ross, Executive Director, Project Adventure

Project Adventure (PA) announced that Jen Dirga, LICSW, joined the adventure education staff as the Director of Social Emotional Learning to coordinate comprehensive social and emotional programming for whole school communities. She joins PA after 15 years as a Program Manager, trainer, and coach for an SEL program through the Wellesley Centers for Women at Wellesley College.

As the Director of Social Emotional Learning, Ms. Dirga plans to continue the foundational work set forth by PA and offer an engaging and practical approach to the teaching and learning of SEL skills allowing students to live the skills throughout the school day. “Project Adventure offers a model of experiential learning that allows students to develop the critical skills for life success while fostering the application and mastery of these skills through real experiences. It is exciting to be working with an SEL program like Project Adventure’s that already has such strong partnerships with school communities and is the leader in experiential learning. I look forward to supporting such innovative practices and approaches to SEL.”

Richard Ross, the Executive Director at Project Adventure, believes that “Ms. Dirga’s wealth of experience with education and social emotional learning will be a great asset to our mission of creating inclusive environments for all our learners. Her energy and understanding of the curricula will help drive our work, extend our reach, and make lasting positive change in even more school communities.”

