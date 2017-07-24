“Skyline was our top choice for this project due to their quality, legibility, and robust, native integration with Fiscal Systems.”

Skyline Products, a leading manufacturer of electronic fuel price signs announced today that it has been selected by MFA Oil Company to provide LED price signs to a new Petro-Card 24 cardlock fuel station located in Hamilton, Mo. The two LED price signs will provide seamless integration to Fiscal, the company’s existing POS system, allowing fuel prices to be pushed directly to the price sign.

“Skyline was our top choice for this project due to their quality, legibility, and robust, native integration with Fiscal Systems,” said Kenny Steeves, MFA Oil vice president of bulk and propane plant operations. “Many of our existing sites have manual price signs that lack visual appeal and require too much staff time to update. The ability to push prices through POS will be a significant time-saver over the long term.”

In addition to Fiscal Systems, Skyline Products boasts integration protocols for Allied Electronics, Comdata, Excentus, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Retalix, NCR Radiant, Verifone, and a variety of other POS systems.

“We’ve seen many cardlock locations replace manual price signs with Skyline’s electronic price signs,” said Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. “The benefit is two-fold: it allows the retailer to change fuel prices faster and more accurately while also letting passenger vehicles know that they are invited to purchase from these locations. The increase in volumes and gross profit can be substantial.”

This was the goal for Petro-Card 24. This newest station was built next to a major four-lane highway with the goal of attracting passenger vehicles and traditional fleet card accounts. MFA Oil plans to replace its older, manual price signs at many of the company’s cardlock stations over the next several years.

About Skyline Products

Skyline Products helps convenience stores and fuel retailers differentiate themselves and increase automotive traffic through electronic LED and scroll price sign s that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry’s most legible and reliable price signs. Fully designed and manufactured in Colorado Springs, CO, our industry-exclusive technologies provide superior display feedback, unmatched brightness control, exceptional full-bodied digits, advanced energy efficiency, and military-grade durability. Additionally, Skyline provides customers with price-change confirmation and the most advanced sign diagnostics on the market. Learn more at SkylineProducts.com.

About MFA Oil

MFA Oil Company is a farmer-owned energy supply cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA Oil is the eighth largest propane retailer in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas, Jiffy Lube franchises in central Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Visit http://www.mfaoil.com for more information.