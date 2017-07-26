Xuron's New Chainmaille Pliers Grip a Wide Range of Jump Rings

Get a grip with Xuron Chainmaille Pliers

Xuron Corp. has introduced two new hand tools that are designed to offer superior comfort and control for people making chainmaille and other jewelry involving a wide range of jump ring sizes.

Xuron® Chainmaille Pliers are designed to let artists hold and manipulate jump rings of all sizes including tiny (micromaille) and rubber rings with superior comfort and control. Brand new is the Model 483 Short Flat Nose Pliers with smooth 3 mm wide jaws for a secure, non-marring grip. This tool is ideal for use with their Model 487 Chisel Nose Pliers which have a 45 degree angled jaw for holding a ring without obstructing the open space.

Made of high carbon steel with an eye-friendly glare eliminating black finish, Light-Touch™ return springs, and Xuro-Rubber™ cushioned hand grips, Xuron® Chainmaille Pliers were especially developed to let artists effort-lessly hold and manipulate delicate jump rings. The Model 483 is for jump rings up to 14 Awg and the Model 487 is for rings from 20- to 14 Awg.

Xuron® Chainmaille Pliers are priced from $17.50 (list), depending upon model. A complete catalog and price list are available upon request.

About Xuron Corp.

Xuron Corp. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics-grade ergonomic hand tools for the electronics, aerospace, plastic molding, hobbies, craft, floral and fishing industries. The company holds numerous domestic and international patents, including an inventor's patent for the original Micro-Shear® flush cutter and its unique cutting action which creates smooth, clean cuts without compression.

Xuron tools are manufactured in Saco, Maine, where quality, an outstanding work ethic, and flawless craftsmanship are a long-time tradition. They are available at hundreds of distributors worldwide who offer more than 100 different types of Xuron quality-crafted hand tools and associated products including pliers, wire strippers, and a Kevlar® cutter.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Road

Saco, ME 04072-1840 USA

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: arobey(at)xuron.com

http://www.xuron.com