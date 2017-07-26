Madison Expands Its Global Ecommerce Network In Asian-Pacific Market

“Madison pioneered over two decades ago the concept of in-country sourcing and fulfillment for its clients. Our latest enhancements and expansion is a direct result of recent client acquisitions with focused employee headcount in the Asia Pacific region,”

Madison Performance Group, a global leader in social recognition, announced today the expansion of its global rewards network in the Asia-Pacific region. As the largest global rewards provider, Madison currently partners with more than 500 global suppliers in the region to provide access to millions of merchandise items and both physical and virtual gift vouchers.

Madison’s new offerings, along with its new e-commerce website launched earlier this month, not only include merchandise and gift vouchers, but also include experience packages, event tickets and travel experiences. This expansion increases Madison’s reward offerings across 31 countries in the Asia-Pacific market including Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

“Madison pioneered over two decades ago the concept of in-country sourcing and fulfillment for its clients. Our latest enhancements and expansion is a direct result of recent client acquisitions with focused employee headcount in the Asia Pacific region,” said Alex Alaminos, Managing Director.

Madison’s reward selections are updated daily to reflect new items and in response to changes in client demographics and trends. This flexibility allows Madison to stay ahead of growing new client demands while defining the rewards and recognition industry.

About Madison

As a global leader in Social Recognition, Madison delivers intuitive and multi-faceted Recognition, Incentive and Service Anniversary programs powered by Maestro, their uniquely configurable cloud-based SaaS technology. Recognition Group Travel, Concierge Travel Arrangements and Corporate Meetings are an integral part of these capabilities. Designed to solve an organization’s unique business issues, Madison’s approach encompasses the totality of a company’s performance drivers and focuses on the individuals responsible for ultimate success–employees, sales and channel partners.

Madison’s performance and sales boosting methods coupled with powerful analytics and innovative solutions give management the power to purposefully engage an audience; measurably identify leadership traits; effectively motivate tangible potential; and sharply incent individuals. Leveraging scientific principles to guide desirable change of human behavior and elevate performance, Madison has been helping clients do more by encouraging their audiences to achieve more for 40 years.

