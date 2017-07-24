Companies can’t afford to wait around to implement this critical piece of their growth strategy,

Human Capital Media, the leading media brand in the human capital management industry, has announced a new event series focused on talent strategies for high-growth companies.

Talent10x, developed by the editors of Talent Economy, the industry’s premier resource for talent in business today, will bring together founders, executives and visionary leaders to explore the critical talent strategies needed to fuel business growth.

The inaugural event, taking place in Chicago on Wed, Sept 6, is built on the theme, “Growth Hacks for Recruiting, Managing and Developing High Performance Talent.” From technically savvy executives leading funded high-growth firms to veteran talent executives working in a startup for the first time to venture capital investors and corporate business leaders alike, Talent10x is the go-to place for those looking to learn the tactics and strategies from those who’ve been there before.

“Companies can’t afford to wait around to implement this critical piece of their growth strategy,” said Mike Prokopeak, vice president and editor in chief, Human Capital Media. “But with most founders and executives devoid of deep expertise in the talent industry, many firms end up putting off this critical step until it’s too late.”

Talent10x provides companies with proven strategies and tactics for hiring, managing and developing the kind of high performance talent that accelerates business growth. Attendees will hear from seven company leaders in a series of TED-Talk-style presentations, each focused on a critical talent strategy.

Topics include what founders and CEOs need to know about scaling talent practices, building company culture, recruiting and hiring high-powered talent, creating engaged employees through meaningful learning and development, and how to define an employer brand.

Registration is required and space is limited. To register and learn more about the event, visit talent10x.com. To inquire about sponsorship, contact Kevin Simpson at ksimpson(at)humancapitalmedia.com.