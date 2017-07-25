“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Inner Circle member by Microsoft,” says Cem Item, SVP Global Business Development.

Sunrise Technologies, a worldwide provider of Microsoft ERP, CRM, and BI consulting services, has achieved the prestigious 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Sunrise Technologies in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2017/2018 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place in fall 2017 where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, and experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Ron Huddleston, CVP, One Commercial Partner. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Sunrise Technologies for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies.”

Sunrise Technologies is dedicated to delivering valuable solutions that help customers implement their great ideas by working with them to identify the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs while excelling in customer satisfaction. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Sunrise Technologies maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to their customers. Previous honors include US Dynamics AX Retail Partner of the Year 2015, and US Microsoft Dynamics AX Distribution Partner of the Year 2014.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Inner Circle member by Microsoft,” says Cem Item, SVP Global Business Development. “Sunrise has enjoyed a strong partnership with Microsoft for 13 years, and we look forward to continued growth and development to bring our customers the greatest innovations that Microsoft offers at an incredible value in 2018 and beyond.”

About Sunrise Technologies

Since 1994, Sunrise Technologies has delivered game-changing ERP and business intelligence solutions at a tremendous value, in partnership with Microsoft. With one of the largest apparel, footwear, and furnishings Microsoft Dynamics AX (now called Dynamics 365) customer bases in the world, Sunrise is a global systems integrator operating out of North America, Europe, and Asia.