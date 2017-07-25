10-4 Systems Channel Partner Selected to Present at SROAUG

10-4 Systems announces that Heritage Global Solutions, a 10-4 Systems Channel Partner has been selected to present at the annual Southwest Regional Oracle Applications User Group (SROAUG) Summer 2017 Conference. The all-day event brings together thought leaders across the Oracle spectrum for a one day conference. This summer’s event is being held Friday, July 28th in Irvine, California.

Heritage Global is a technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise-level projects for companies including Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Arrow, and IBM. As a 10-4 authorized channel partner, Heritage was selected to present “The Power of Big Data: Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and Intelligent Supply Chain Visibility” at the SROAUG event.

“This is a win for Oracle users,” says Travis Rhyan, 10-4 CEO and President. “Heritage has a long record working with enterprise technologies, especially Oracle, and they will be able to help Oracle users understand the powerful impact that Big Data is having on supply chain and how companies can leverage supply chain technology to improve their bottom line revenue.”

The theme for the Summer 2017 SROAUG Conference is “Extending and Integrating E-Business Suite Above (the Cloud) and Beyond.” To find out more about the event: SROAUG Summer Conference 2017

About SROAUG

The Southwest US Regional Oracle Applications Users Group was formed in Costa Mesa, California in January 1996 by a group of Oracle Applications Users to share information and meet the specialized needs of Oracle Applications professionals, to provide them a regional forum to train, evaluate and network with their peers throughout all industries. During the first meeting, all regional group members opened a channel with OAUG about Oracle's product development, quality and user support. SROAUG is governed by a Board of Directors to be elected from the user community, and all members are encouraged to participate fully and serve on committees in which they have an interest. http://sroaug.communities.oaug.org/

About Heritage Global Solutions

Heritage Global Solutions delivers proven technology along with the expertise to build and manage many of the complex IT solutions used in government and industry today. Heritage professionals engage in customer projects to apply the critical disciplines essential for the successful utilization of computers, networks and mobile technology. Heritage’s experienced staff, low-overhead business model, and high standards for quality and performance make it the ideal business partner for your technology deployments. Heritage Global Solutions is proud of its Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma heritage and to be a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business. http://www.heritageglobalsolutions.com/

About 10-4 Systems

10-4 Systems is a technology company with deep roots in the transportation and logistics industry. We deliver an information platform for intelligent supply chain visibility that harnesses the power of Big Data. Our solution securely aggregates shipment and location data and pushes out analytics that help companies make meaningful decisions that have a positive impact on their bottom line. With offices in Boulder, Colorado and Grand Rapids, Michigan we help Global 500 companies understand, embrace, and benefit from a comprehensive supply chain technology experience. For us, it’s not just about tracking. It’s total supply chain visibility that is shareable and customizable to meet the needs of our customers and their customers. It’s not just the who and the where - but the when, why, and how shipments are moving across the globe. http://www.10-4.com