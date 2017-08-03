CICTotal Manager™ SaaS Automatic Maintenance Request Notification

Cloud-Based Property Management Software With the company’s mobile-friendly platform, maintenance staff will be able to access and provide updates to repairs right on their smartphone.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has revealed another feature within their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside features like their automated billing capabilities and mass resident text messaging system, the U.S. based firm has unveiled new information about their maintenance request system.

Through CICTotal Manager™’s included tenant portals, renters can access information about their tenant ledger, make online rental payments, and insert maintenance requests. Seconds after a maintenance request is submitted, both the property manager and maintenance team will receive an email notification about the request, enabling your onsite staff to fix time-sensitive repairs. If a property receives multiple maintenance requests, users with high user permissions (like property managers and owners) can go into the CICTotal Manager™ dashboard and arrange requests based on their priority.

With the company’s mobile-friendly platform, maintenance staff will be able to access and provide updates to repairs right on their smartphone. Residents will be able to see progress updates to their requests through their resident portals as well.

CIC™ is offering a free 30-day trial of their subscription-based software, CICTotal Manager™. After the free 30-day trial, the software is an affordable $1 per unit, per month. For more information or to schedule a live demo with a representative, visit https://www.cictotal.com/.