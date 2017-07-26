JSCAPE MFT Server 10.0 and 10.1 Released

JSCAPE, the leader in platform and protocol independent managed file transfer solutions, is pleased to announce the latest releases of MFT Server, 10.0 and 10.1.

These new MFT Server releases provide greater compliance certification and will also enhance security, visibility and navigation for our worldwide JSCAPE customers and partners who have deployed on platforms such as Windows, Linux, Solaris, VMware and Mac OS X.

MFT Server has now achieved OFTP2 testing compliance with Odette in addition to FIPS 140-2 compliance. These new certifications will expand compliance options for our customers which already include AS2, HIPAA, SOX, PCI DSS and GLBA. “These new certifications will greatly assist our enterprise customers in the Automotive industry as well as our Federal Government users.” said Van Glass, JSCAPE CEO.

Some other MFT Server enhancements include:



Added the ability to use multiple methods of authentication in a single domain.

Improved certificate security by enabling the Server Keys module to use SHA-2 when generating certificate signing requests.

Incorporated additional ways for controlling bandwidth usage in the domain and user levels.

Added the ability to support Themes in the web user interface.

Major upgrade of client web interface to use RESTful API calls and redesigned client web interface to use JQuery components matching the look and feel of current administrative web interface.

Added support for CRL (Certificate Revocation List) and additional key usage attributes to Server Keys module in Key Manager.

Added ability to support multiple decryption and receipt signing keys in AS2 module.

Added support for case-insensitive logins regardless of operating system.

Added built-in modules providing ability to authenticate administrators against 3rd party user repositories including databases, LDAP, NTLM, PAM and RADIUS.

Added ability to limit data connection modes for FTP/S to include Active, Passive or All.

Enabled diffie-hellman-group1-sha1 cipher by default for SFTP service.

