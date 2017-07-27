Cloud-Based Property Management Software Users that add applicants to CICTotal Manager™ now have the extra ability to add additional applicants to the lease individually.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has released another update to their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside features like their automated billing capabilities and maintenance request system, the U.S. based firm has added additional unit functions and property information fields.

Users that add applicants to CICTotal Manager™ now have the extra ability to add additional applicants to the lease individually. The new applicant’s information will then automatically generate onto the lease, ready to be signed. In addition to the new unit functions, the software now has additional information fields to fill out on each property. Things like residence type, square footage, and total bedrooms and baths can be set on a unit-by-unit basis. There are also spots to include whether the unit is furnished, the property’s smoking policy, if it’s ADA compliant, the pet policy, and the lease duration. Users are also able to upload images of the property.

Alongside these new updates, the subscription-based property management software provides features like mass resident text messaging, budgeting, an array of reports, marketing analytics and more. The software’s cloud-based platform makes it easy to access property information on the go, and each staff member’s accessibility can be tailored through user permissions. With the company’s award-winning technical support and U.S. based staff, CIC™ promises to boost user’s productivity and efficiency through their all-inclusive property management software.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial with zero setup fees for a limited time.

Schedule a demo now by visiting http://www.cictotal.com or call 800-288-4757 opt. 2.