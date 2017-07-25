Our holistic approach to the design of Isle of Skye starts with the healthy construction of the product, includes organic designs and comes full circle with a simple, water-only cleaning process.

Patcraft has introduced its newest carpet tile collection, Isle of Skye, incorporating organic, natural design for unhindered performance within the built environment. Featuring stunning visuals inspired by the rugged beauty of Scotland’s Isle of Skye, each of the collection’s three unique styles incorporates a comforting pallet of colors and style variations inspired by wanderlust and discovery of the natural environment. This versatile collection was developed through a year-long design process that led Patcraft designer Rob Powell to travel through Scotland, beginning in Edinburgh, through Aberdeen, Inverness and concluding in the Isle of Skye.

“One of the most northwestern islands in Scotland, Skye is a truly magical place and has countless ways to enchant you with its iconic landscape mountain ranges, miles of dramatic coastline and captivating history,” said Patcraft Designer Ron Powell. “It is so inspiring to see the radiance of this journey manifest itself in the Isle of Skye carpet collection. The final collection is a reflection of natural design, ultimately inspired by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.”

The collection’s three 12”x 48” apportioned pattern scales, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness work effortlessly and seamlessly together. The collection features 12 alluring colorways of rich dynamic usable neutrals with a pop of metallic accent color inspired by natural reflections of light within nature:



Edinburgh is a textural organic pattern representing nature at its finest while creating harmony. It is the small-scale base pattern that pairs effortlessly with Aberdeen and Inverness.

Aberdeen’s medium scale emulates the serenity of natural movement of wind, water and clouds to create a sense of calm.

Large-scale Inverness caps off the collection with a geometric based on dry mortarless stone walls infusing manmade order in design.

“Natural design certainly guided our reliance on these calming, organic patterns, colors, and designs that help create a more comfortable environment, one that aids in decreasing stress in order for our end-users to perform and truly thrive within their space,” said Powell. “Our holistic approach to the design of Isle of Skye starts with the healthy construction of the product, includes organic designs and comes full circle with a simple, water-only cleaning process.”

Isle of Skye carpet tiles are comprised of Patcraft’s Solution Q Extreme fiber and EcoWorx tile backing, and are backed with lifetime warranties and designed to yield long-term appearance retention and durability. Isle of Skye makes maintenance simple. Each product can be cleaned with just hot water extraction, and the tile format offers opportunity for selective replacement to minimize operational interruptions and cost.

About Patcraft

Part of Shaw Industries, Patcraft is a leader in high-performance commercial flooring, delivering performance carpet tile, broadloom and resilient with innovative design and superior service to meet the needs of every market sector.