This process achieves the critical goal of ensuring that the CBRS band ecosystem is open to new technologies and applications.

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today the availability of the website, procedure, and forms for registering Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) air interfaces and measurement technologies to be supported within WInnForum protocols. This release is a necessary component for the launch of CBRS Release 1 per the Spectrum Sharing Committee’s (SSC) roadmap: http://bit.ly/2tRv6hK.

The policy document, “CBRS Air Interface and Measurement Registration” (WINNF-17-SSC-0001) is now available on the device registration web site http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/CBRS-supported-Technologies. WInnForum invites and encourages all technologies to register.

"This process achieves the critical goal of ensuring that the CBRS band ecosystem is open to new technologies and applications,” said Preston Marshall (Google), chair of the SSC. “It does not have any barriers to the introduction of new innovations in a manner that preserves the utility of the band for both new and existing users.”

WInnForum CBRS Standards are technology neutral. By creating criteria for registration of radio air interfaces for operation in the band as well as measurement type/capability through an online form, device registration is easy and transparent. The WInnForum SSC Steering Group verifies all submissions. Registered technologies to date are available here: http://bit.ly/2uk5TPh.

“The additional spectrum that CBRS brings is going to enable higher capacity and a more reliable service to a broader range of customers, including residential, industrial, and municipal government network operators in a highly efficient manner,” said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President Product Management, Cambium Networks, one of the companies registering a technology.

For further information on registering your technology refer to the WInnForum SSC Air Interface and Measurement Registration Policy: http://bit.ly/2uo5k85.

As a multi-stakeholder group, The SSC benefits from the collaboration of its broad membership which includes wireless carriers, network equipment manufacturers, SAS and ESC Administrators, satellite operators, existing 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties interested in establishing the ecosystem for the CBRS Band. A complete listing of the reports, recommendations and specifications produced by WInnForum members can be found here:http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-recommendations-and-specifications.

Individuals or organizations wishing to participate in WInnForum projects should contact Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker(at)WirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales.