“What If There Were Windows in Heaven”: an inspirational and thrilling memoir from a medicine doctor who has witnessed miracles around the globe. “What If There Were Windows in Heaven” is the creation of published author, Harold P Adolph, MD FACS, a distinguished Global Professor of Toledo University of Ohio, and President Emeritus of St. Like’s Health Car Foundation, which operates a surgical training hospital in south central Ethiopia. Author of numerous essays, scientific papers, and two books, his rich and extensive background in both faith and medicine serve as the basis for his latest book.

Harold Paul Adolph states that he “felt called to medical service early in life. When my life was repeatedly snatched from death’s jaws, I knew that I was on an assignment from God.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold P Adolph, MD FACS’s new book bears witness to God’s unfailing faithfulness to provide, protect, guide, and do the impossible.

Born to missionary medical parents in China, Harold has been around medical and missionary work his entire life. Since 1966, Dr. Adolph and his wife, Bonnie Jo, have served in Ethiopia, Wheaton, in short terms around the world, Liberia, Niger Republic, the USA, and Ethiopia, setting up a two-hundred-bed surgical training center in South Central Ethiopia with a dedicated staff of expatriate and Ethiopian specialists.

This book chronicles his life’s work, and the many times God has shown him the miracle of His healing, in hopes that readers will be encouraged to trust God more completely.

View a synopsis of “What If There Were Windows in Heaven” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase “What If There Were Windows in Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “What If There Were Windows in Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.