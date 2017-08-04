“Jesus Christ, the Messiah Visitation: True Story”: a testimonial inspired by the author’s visit with the Lord. “Jesus Christ, the Messiah Visitation: True Story” is the creation of published author, Ronald Williams, a Navy veteran. Ronald Williams is currently a Computer Information Systems and Network Technician and Administrator. He is a fellow brother and strong Christian in the Faith of the Lord, the Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth. He is currently a member of the Word and Faith Ministry in Brooklyn, NY. Ronald Augustus Williams, who God called to be born-again at age five, heard the calling of the Holy Spirit. At the age of 21, he received a personal visit with the glorified Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Williams’ new book is an Jesus inspired testimonial featuring award-winning poetry.

Including the award-winning poems “God is Love,” “In Jesus Name,” “Ode to Jesus,” “A Bible Poem,” “On Earth,” “Earth Praise,” and “Heaven Celestial,” Jesus Christ, the Messiah Visitation: True Story” tells the story of author Ronald Williams’ visitation with the Lord Jesus Christ, the Messiah of the world.

“Jesus Christ, the Messiah Visitation: True Story” provides a detailed description of the author’s visit with Jesus Christ, reveals his deep devotion to the Lord, and provides readers with Biblical insights. This true story delivers a message of belief, repentance, and spiritual rebirth through poems inspired by the Holy Spirit. Rejoice in the salvation of the loving Lord, who is coming again to rein in His Kingdom.

