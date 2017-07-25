Suzhou Tourism announces the launch of its newest integrated social media campaign - "MadeInSuzhou: Exploring Suzhou’s Local Specialties Through Digital Experiences” - designed to showcase the destination’s unique experiential features and cultural offerings and engage travelers who are seeking deeper, emotional connections with locals and communities as part of their adventures. Targeted at the North American market, the program will tell the story of Suzhou through a variety of activations including social media influencer engagement, creative content development, and a series of consumer-focused online contests and offline events that will inspire and motivate travelers to visit the destination across its digital and social media platforms, specifically its website TravelToSuzhou.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Between now and May 31, 2018, Suzhou Tourism will host quarterly social media contests across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter centered around providing consumers with the opportunity to “master” one of the experiences that make Suzhou unique from other destinations in China. The contests are aimed to educate travelers about Suzhou’s exclusive offerings, positioning the city as an ideal destination for experiential travel seekers. Additionally, Suzhou Tourism has partnered with award-winning travel journalist and top digital media influencer Kelley Ferro, who will share her personal experiences visiting Suzhou through a “master class series” of videos and online coverage that will highlight the local experts and craftsmen of Suzhou throughout the campaign.

In conjunction with the campaign’s online initiatives, Suzhou Tourism will engage influential artist attractions, renowned cultural venues, and well-known public sites in North America to further support the new program’s theme, which will include hosting four events across top-tier key markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Each event is designed to reflect one of the destination’s local specialties, including collaborations with top international organizations and events such as the annual Emmy Awards.

Travelers can follow the campaign by visiting the website TravelToSuzhou.com or following the destination’s official hashtags #TravelSuzhou and #MadeInSuzhou, as well as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels (@VisitSuzhou).

About Suzhou

Suzhou, the "Venice of China," is known for its elegant stone bridges, canals, flowing water, and noteworthy architecture. Located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 70 miles west of Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the oldest cities in the Yangtze Basin dating back more than 2,500 years. The city boasts the beautifully manicured Classical Gardens of Suzhou, many of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination’s more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums. As the largest industrial city in China, Suzhou continues to develop, such as the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), which boasts five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, and Asia’s largest overwater Ferris Wheel.

Travel to Suzhou is easily accessible via three convenient area airports with non-stop flights from North America: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA) offers bullet train service to Suzhou, which is approximately a 50-mile, 30-minute trip; Pudong International Airport (PVG) is approximately 65 miles from Suzhou, an hour and half drive; and Sunan Shuofang International Airport (WUX) is approximately 14 miles from Suzhou, a 30 minute drive.

For more information on Suzhou please visit http://www.TravelToSuzhou.com.