FAUST LIGHTING introduces the EQ 3-Band, a Wi-Fi enabled, 2ft linear grow light. The light spectrum and on/off schedule can be customized for specific plant species by programming the 3-band LED module. A durable powder-coated heatsink ensures long lasting performance in demanding environments, while the beautiful walnut trim allows the EQ to blend seamlessly into any home decor. To foster rapid innovation, all hardware and software designs are being made available open source.

“FAUST LIGHTING was formed because, despite significant LED advances in general lighting, there was a lack of affordable, smart, programmable LED solutions for plant growth.” – Andrew Sowa – Co-Founder

The EQ 3-Band light fixture is a platform that can be used to experiment with different light recipes, support automation, and provide a modern aesthetic in any living space. Plant types may have different responses to unique light spectrums. The EQ 3-Band enables a community of citizen scientists to actively discover which spectrum works best for individual plant species. Each LED module utilizes 3 independently controlled color bands: red, blue, and white. Millions of spectral combinations are possible, giving predictable control over the lighting characteristics that plants experience.

The EQ family of LED horticulture light fixtures is rounded out with the non-programmable EQ 1-Band and EQ 2-Band light fixtures. The EQ 1-Band emits full spectrum white light by utilizing high efficacy phosphor-converted LEDs. This provides a great dual-purpose solution for plant growth and general task lighting. The EQ 2-Band emits purple light by combining high flux red and blue LEDs. The resultant purple spectrum is tailored for efficient absorption by plant pigments. Both the EQ 1-Band and EQ 2-Band light fixtures feature simple manual on/off controls.

The entire EQ family of LED Horticulture Lighting will be made publicly available on Kickstarter in August 2017. Go to https://faustlighting.com for more information on the EQ family of LED Horticulture Lighting.

FAUST LIGHTING LLC was founded in July of 2016. FAUST LIGHTING was formed by a pair of engineers with a diverse background designing, engineering, and manufacturing a broad range of light fixtures. With a focus on advanced LED technology and modern design, FAUST LIGHTING strives to become a leader in the horticulture industry.