Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated renewable energy firm, today announced that it has secured a $450 million facility from a group of investors led by Temasek. Proceeds will be utilized to support the ongoing development, construction and acquisition of solar assets located throughout the United States.

“This agreement accelerates our mission to put as much solar in the ground as soon as possible. We are excited at the opportunity to further build the business with support from Temasek and our other partners,” said Matt McGovern, Cypress Creek Renewables CEO.

Hawk Hill Group provided advisory services to Temasek, with MVP Capital providing investor identification services to Cypress Creek.

About Cypress Creek Renewables: Founded in 2014, Cypress Creek develops, builds, finances and operates solar-generating assets throughout the United States. Through a combination of organic growth and strategic project and corporate acquisitions, Cypress Creek is now one of the country’s leading solar companies with one gigawatt of operating facilities across eight states and an active development pipeline in more than a dozen.

About Temasek: Incorporated in 1974, Temasek is an investment company headquartered in Singapore. Supported by 10 offices globally, including New York and San Francisco in the U.S., London in Europe, Beijing and Shanghai in China, and Mumbai in India, Temasek owns a S$275 billion (US$197b) portfolio as of March 31, 2017, mainly in Singapore and the rest of Asia. Temasek’s portfolio covers a broad spectrum of industries: financial services, telecommunications, media and technology, transportation and industrials, consumer and real estate, life sciences and agriculture, as well as energy and resources. As an institution, we have a stake in the well-being of our larger community. We recognize that environmental, social and governance factors can impact them as well as the long-term sustainability of companies and businesses. Temasek’s current and prior investments in the U.S. include Airbnb, Ancestry.com, Dell Technologies, Intapp, Internet Brands, Jasper, Univar, Verily Life Sciences and Virtu Financial.

