Mize Houser and EML Partner to Replace Checks with Virtual Payments

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) has further expanded its virtual payments platform in North America by partnering with Mize Houser & Company P.A., a provider of accounts payable outsourcing and CPA services to restaurant franchisees.

One of the largest accounting firms in the Midwest, Mize Houser is a Kansas-based company that serves over 250 quick-service franchisee owners, operating about 1,600 restaurants in 38 states in the U.S. In addition to CPA services and accounts payable management, one of its core services for franchisee clients is outsourced bill payment.

With EML’s solution, Mize Houser’s bill pay clients will be able to pay vendors faster by replacing paper checks with single-use virtual payment cards or traditional ACH.

Eric Mettemeyer, CEO of EML said, “Mize Houser will realize greater operational efficiency, and lower printing and labor costs. Plus, Mize Houser’s clients will benefit from the cost savings generated from the program.”

Mettemeyer adds, “Costly, time-consuming and fraud-prone paper checks are still a common payment method in the North American accounts payable industry. EML is focusing on establishing more accounts payable outsourcing partnerships that help organizations like Mize Houser switch from paper checks to virtual payments.”

About EML: EML Payments Limited, Store Financial UK, Store Financial Canada and Store Financial USA have come together under one exciting new brand: EML. With payment solutions from EML, you will be empowered with more control, transparency and flexibility over your payment processes. Our combined portfolio offers innovative payment technology solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. Together, we issue mobile, virtual and physical card solutions to some of the largest corporate brands around the world, process billions of dollars in payments each year, and manage more than 800 programs across North America, Europe and Australia. Learn more at http://www.EMLpayments.com.

About Mize Houser: Mize Houser & Company P.A., founded in 1956, employs over 225 people in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to traditional tax and audit services, the firm provides accounting services, payroll, bill payment, information technology and consulting services to organizations across the country. Its clients are in a variety of industries with a concentration in quick service restaurants, auto dealerships, cities and school districts, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and non-profits. The firm has been recognized as a “Firm to Watch” by Accounting Today as well as Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 list.