In this role, Jennifer will build and maintain relationships with contracted customers in the liquidation of their obsolete medical assets.

Centurion Service Group welcomes their newest employee, Jennifer Haller, to the sales department joining as Regional Account Manager for the Northeast and Florida regions. In this role, Jennifer will build and maintain relationships with contracted customers in the liquidation of their obsolete medical assets.

Jennifer joins Centurion with a wealth of knowledge and expertise, bringing with her a whopping twelve years’ experience in sales and account management. Having worked in pharmaceutical sales and medical staffing for much of her professional career, she has a proven ability of creating and nurturing strong relationships and will apply the same skillset when working with Centurion’s health care partners.

“I am looking forward to working with my new Centurion family and continuing their tradition of great customer service,” said Jennifer, Regional Account Manager at Centurion Service Group. “I am excited to meet all of our business partners.”

Jennifer will be assisting in all sale and inventory activities of her new customer accounts, while also increasing the use of Centurion’s services within the existing customer base. Jennifer’s evident sales experience within U.S. health care and her positive attitude has made Jennifer a sure fit for the medical auction house from the start. Centurion is more than pleased to have her join the team and looks forward to seeing what Jennifer will achieve in this new role.

“I am thrilled that Jennifer has joined the Centurion team,” said Gina Mangialomini, Director of Account Management at Centurion Service Group. “I look forward to working with her, as I believe she will be a great asset to growing our business.”

To connect with Jennifer, please send her an email at jennifer(at)centurionservice.com. To learn more about Centurion Service Group, please visit the website at http://www.centurionservice.com.

About Centurion Service Group:

Centurion Service Group is the largest used medical equipment auction house in the world, with warehouse locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and South Florida. Medical equipment buyers from around the world utilize Centurion’s auctions for all hospital equipment purchasing needs including radiology, anesthesia, lab, exam, patient monitoring, cardiology, endoscopy, surgery, instrumentation, disposables, and much more. With over 8,000 pieces of surplus medical equipment sold every month, it’s ideal as a single source for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment and in desired quantities. View upcoming auctions here.

Centurion’s sellers are equipment manufacturers, hospitals, surgery centers, radiology centers, and other healthcare facilities in the United States. They have the ability to assist those healthcare facilities with every phase of the equipment’s life cycle: auctioning surplus equipment for fair market value, hospital and other medical facility closures and consolidations, inventory services, equipment appraisal services, and assisting facilities in managing the reallocation of equipment within their hospital or hospital system. All the programs Centurion offers streamline the surplus process, minimizing the disruption to the hospital facility and maximizing the profit. For more information, please visit http://www.centurionservice.com.