Homes.com Introduces New Home Service Resource Ratings Guide

Homes.com®, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, has announced a new geotargeted resource for prospective home buyers in select U.S. cities.

This resource is a new grading system for homeowner service categories like damage restoration, electricians, HVAC, landscaping, masonry/concrete, movers, plumbers, and roofers. This guide utilizes the rating systems of several online rating provider platforms, such as Yelp, Angies List, and Homeadvisor, to come up with a unique formula for ranking each service in their respective category.

Below are some of the categories and the respective companies but, to see the complete list located below the property listings, click here!

If a home owner was looking for “damage restoration” help, they can see that the top 5 ranking resources are:



ProcCare Restoration

G&H Interior Remodeling

Indoor Science

PuroClean or

CSI Absolute Clean

Have electrical issues? Try:



GDM Electric

Peter McCarthy Electric

Punch List Remodeling and Handyman

Urban Power or

Fix It People

Maybe one's yard needs a facelift? The best for the job include:



Cityscape Landscape

Taylor Made Landscape Design

BRL Design

Awad Landscapes & Design and

Rugzoom Synthetic Grass and Landscaping

Maybe a prospective home owner was looking to move to Chicago or re-locate within Chicago. The following top 5 movers come highly recommended :



Ampol Moving

Roy’s Moving 1

Moovers Chicago

Pack-Men Movers and

Fallen Movers

Whatever the home service need, Homes has it covered with this new ratings system to help find the best company fast.