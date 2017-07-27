Homes.com Introduces New Home Service Resource Ratings Guide

Homes created an easy to use ratings system to show Chicago, IL based residence the top 5 home service providers per category. The resource is 100% scalable to include service providers for any location going forward.

Ratings Table

This ratings guide made it quick and easy for me to find the best plumber in Chicago, fast!

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

Homes.com®, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, has announced a new geotargeted resource for prospective home buyers in select U.S. cities.

This resource is a new grading system for homeowner service categories like damage restoration, electricians, HVAC, landscaping, masonry/concrete, movers, plumbers, and roofers. This guide utilizes the rating systems of several online rating provider platforms, such as Yelp, Angies List, and Homeadvisor, to come up with a unique formula for ranking each service in their respective category.

Below are some of the categories and the respective companies but, to see the complete list located below the property listings, click here!

If a home owner was looking for “damage restoration” help, they can see that the top 5 ranking resources are:

  • ProcCare Restoration
  • G&H Interior Remodeling
  • Indoor Science
  • PuroClean or
  • CSI Absolute Clean

Have electrical issues? Try:

  • GDM Electric
  • Peter McCarthy Electric
  • Punch List Remodeling and Handyman
  • Urban Power or
  • Fix It People

Maybe one's yard needs a facelift? The best for the job include:

  • Cityscape Landscape
  • Taylor Made Landscape Design
  • BRL Design
  • Awad Landscapes & Design and
  • Rugzoom Synthetic Grass and Landscaping

Maybe a prospective home owner was looking to move to Chicago or re-locate within Chicago. The following top 5 movers come highly recommended :

  • Ampol Moving
  • Roy’s Moving 1
  • Moovers Chicago
  • Pack-Men Movers and
  • Fallen Movers

Whatever the home service need, Homes has it covered with this new ratings system to help find the best company fast. And visit Homes.com to discover the best real estate or download the Homes.com For Sale, Rentals or Mortgage Calculator apps to power a home search. Welcome Home!

