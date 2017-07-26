We are thrilled to sponsor the RAF Typhoon Display Team, especially as it all helps to support the armed forces as a whole

Toomey Leasing Group, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of vehicle fleet and leasing solutions has sponsored the RAF Typhoon Display Team for the past 4 years due to an undeniable synergy between the two organisations. Toomey Leasing provides the RAF Typhoon Display Team with several support vehicles and regularly gets the opportunity to provide key clients with a tour of the Typhoon Display Team facilities combined with a breath-taking air display at RAF Coningsby

In June 2017, Toomey Leasing selected a key group of clients to attend a private dinner and evening of entertainment alongside members of the Typhoon Display Team squadron.

The next day, the clients were then taken on an RAF hanger tour with buffet lunch they then got to watch a breath-taking air display, as well as visit the air traffic control tower and Battle of Britain memorial flight.

The most thrilling part of the day was undoubtedly when the Eurofighter Typhoon flown by Flt Lt Ryan Lawton showed off his amazing aerobatic skills. Toomey Leasing’s clients were wowed by the world’s most advanced swing-role combat aircraft that can reach speeds of up to Mach 2 (1,320mph). The Eurofighter Typhoon is used by various air forces across the globe.

Toomey Leasing strengthened their partnership with the Typhoon Display Team by presenting them with a brand-new Audi Q7 luxury crossover SUV in 2016, which is now used to support the team at PR events, charity days and public air displays. They’ve also previously provided the organisation with a Citroën DS3 and a Land Rover Discovery.

Each Toomey Leasing Group client who attended the event in June 2017 thoroughly enjoyed their time at RAF Coningsby and said they were very grateful to have been invited to such an exclusive experience.

Sales Director at Toomey Leasing Group, Alex Butcher said, “We absolutely love bringing our clients along to RAF Coningsby to give them a truly fabulous day out. Not only do we like treating them to a memorable experience but we also enjoy using the time to cultivate an even healthier relationship with both our clients and the RAF.”

Alex Butcher added, “We are thrilled to sponsor the RAF Typhoon Display Team, especially as it all helps to support the armed forces as a whole. It’s also a pleasure to work in partnership with the organisation and we feel tremendously proud to be associated with the squadron.”

As Toomey Leasing Group continues to grow, they hope to sponsor the Typhoon Display team in the long-term. To find out more about Toomey Leasing’s fleet and vehicle solutions, please visit http://www.toomeylease.com.

