Lerch Bates, an employee-owned international consulting firm for vertical transportation, façade access and logistics, announced Steve Henderson has been named senior consultant, elevator consulting group. He joins the world's oldest and largest elevator consulting firm establishing a presence in New Orleans reporting to its Dallas office.

Steve will provide elevator and escalator consulting services for new equipment design, modernization design work, maintenance audits, and due diligence studies in his new role with Lerch Bates. He will also be responsible for vertical transportation studies, construction services, vertical transportation evaluations, and contracting documents for equipment.

“Steve is a much welcomed addition to the Lerch Bates team,” said Lerch Bates President and CEO Bart Stephan. “Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas are very important markets for our firm and he has proven midrise and high-rise vertical transportation knowledge and experience that will support our growth in those regions.”

Steve brings over 20 years of industry experience serving as a Branch Manager in Colorado, Texas and Louisiana for Dover/ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company. During that time, he has proven to be a focused, results oriented leader, excelling in all facets of evaluation. The knowledge and skills honed over those two decades will serve him well in his new role and are a welcome addition to Lerch Bates Inc.

Steve received a Bachelor of Science from Southeastern Louisiana State University.

Lerch Bates is the world’s oldest and largest consulting firm for vertical transportation, façade access and logistics. For more than 65 years, the Denver-area based firm has built a reputation as the premier designer of vertical transportation and façade access, permanent equipment and rigs utilized for servicing exterior façades including window washing and maintenance, systems around the globe. The company has consulted on many of the world’s tallest buildings including the 2,717-foot (428-meter) Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1,667-foot (508-meter) Taipei 101 in Taipei, Taiwan, 1,476-foot (450-meter) Nanjing Greenland Financial Center in Nanjing, China and 1,389- foot (423-meter) Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, Illinois.

Lerch Bates was founded in 1947 and has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of building systems for any size or type of building. Headquartered in metropolitan Denver, Colo., Lerch Bates is an international consulting services firm with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and India. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China, Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom and Joseph Neto & Associates in New York City. For more information, visit lerchbates.com.