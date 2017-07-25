Oklahoma Entrepreneur Asked to Speak at Harvard

Kevin Fream, Matrixforce CEO It’s an incredible honor to be selected to speak at Harvard and share my story to help business owners compete.

Kevin Fream, the CEO at Matrixforce and #1 Best Selling Author of Easy Prey to speak at Harvard Business Expert Forum to be held July 28-30, 2017.

Harvard Business School has invited Kevin Fream to share the story of developing his proprietary Delta Method for Streamlining Technology™. While there, Fream will be presented with the Titanium Information Technology Innovator of the Year Award.

The Business Expert Forum brings together a variety of international professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs from countless industries for three days of networking, workshops, and keynote speakers. Fream’s speech, along with those of other Business Expert Forum speakers will then be published as an Amazon book that is expected to become an instant best-seller.

Coinciding with the event is the launch of Fream’s newest book, Revealing Secrets to Streamlining Technology, the follow-up to the best-selling Easy Prey. In memory of Mark Fream, a portion of the royalties earned from the book will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

More About Kevin Fream:

KEVIN FREAM, Matrixforce CEO, #1 Best-Selling cybersecurity author of Easy Prey, and creator of the “Delta Method of Streamlining Technology™”

After many years working with Fortune 500 firms, Kevin noticed the marketplace was riddled with suspect capabilities, rude behavior, and relentless hourly billing. Mid-sized businesses ($5M to $150M in revenues) seemed particularly underserved and mistreated, so he created a simple solution to fill this gap:

1) Assume all risk for customers by offering fixed cost and demonstrating business justification.

2) Train staff on rules of engagement and how to talk with customers in simple language.

3) Specialize in Microsoft-audited competency for productivity & security solutions.

20 years later, Matrixforce has saved clients $1.7B on technology products & services, and is a top 100 Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner.

About Matrixforce

Matrixforce, established in 1978, is a C Corporation headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company provides managed IT services that streamline technology for financial and professional service organizations to reduce complexity and avoid risk.

