ADLINK and netElastic, leaders in open compute hardware and open source software, today announced a global strategic partnership to build pre-integrated Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) hardware and software solutions for service providers. ADLINK and netElastic will combine products, technologies, and expertise to deliver flexible, scalable, and simple NFV solutions to help carriers launch new services faster.

The partnership between ADLINK and netElastic brings together best-of-breed technologies for NFV. ADLINK’s Open Compute Carrier-grade Edge Reference Architecture (OCCERA) is the next generation of cloud computing technology, optimizing performance and cost for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) platforms. netElastic’s vBNG is an innovative, virtualized multi-service network access software gateway that provides broad protocol support and advanced subscriber management to speed time to market and lower costs.

netElastic and ADLINK are currently building high-performance and cost optimized virtual broadband remote access server (vBRAS) solutions for some of the world’s largest Tier 1 carriers, and to date netElastic’s high-performance vBNG has reached 120Gbps data forwarding capability for a single CPU. Through the ADLINK and netElastic alliance, service providers will realize higher performance and lower costs.

“This partnership allows Telecom operators to use industry leading, carrier-grade hardware with innovative, high performance software to drastically cut deployment times.” Said Jeff Sharpe, Sr. Product Manager for ADLINK. “Hardware that meets industry approved standards like ADLINK’s OCCERA platform coupled with netElastic’s flexible and powerful vBNG software gives telecom operators a complete solution that is easily deployed and drastically reduces operational costs.”

“netElastic is pleased to be partnering with ADLINK to provide carriers with pre-integrated, cost optimized, and complete NFV solutions.” said David Williams, SVP Sales and Marketing at netElastic. “The netElastic and ADLINK alliance will enable carriers to realize the many benefits of NFV sooner, with higher performance and much lower costs.”

About ADLINK:

ADLINK Technology is leading edge computing with solutions that drive data-to-decision applications across industries. ADLINK is a Premier Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and is active in several standards organizations and interoperability initiatives, including PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG), PXI Systems Alliance (PXISA), Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGeT), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), and Open Compute Project (OCP). For more information on ADLINK, please visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

About netElastic:

netElastic is a global software leader that offers innovative carrier-grade NFV solutions. netElastic has extensive open-source software expertise and technology, enabling the company to develop, integrate, and engineer customer-specific solutions to maximize flexibility and performance. For more information on netElastic, please visit http://www.netelastic.com