Root Inc. Recognized in the 38th Annual Telly Awards

Root Inc. today announced its cinematic storytelling work garnered two new Silver Telly Awards in the 38th Annual Telly Awards. The competition includes submissions from more than 12,000+ entrants from all 50 states and five continents. This is the fourth year that Root has been recognized with multiple Telly Awards for its project work.

Root’s two winning entries were in the “Non-Broadcast Productions” category which includes branding work, employee communications and B2B commercial campaigns for the following projects:



Root’s “Why We Fly” film for American Airlines was created to kick-off a two-day customer experience training for customer-facing team members, including Airport Customer Service agents, Reservation agents and Premium Customer Service agents. The film focused on instilling pride in many of American’s firsts in the airline industry and creating a stronger emotional connection to the customer flying experience.

Root’s “Can’t Stop the Hamptonality” film for Hampton by Hilton hotels was designed to kick-off Hampton’s annual conference, where more than 2,200 global General Managers come together to connect, learn, grow and sustain their Hamptonality movement.

“We know that enabling people to think differently or get them to change the way they’ve done things can be accomplished so well using film. Our Root Cinematic Storytelling team really focuses on helping people understand the drama, spark emotions, make difficult conversations easier and make those change messages much more memorable,” said Rich Berens, president of Root Inc. “We’re very proud to see the success of that work recognized by the prestigious Telly Awards.”

About the Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding content for TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast distribution. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

A prestigious judging panel of 600+ accomplished industry professionals, each a past Winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other, rather entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as Winners of a Silver Telly, our highest honor. Other outstanding work is awarded a Bronze Telly. For a complete list of Silver Telly Council Members, please visit http://www.tellyawards.com.

About Root Inc.

The world’s most respected organizations partner with Root Inc. to realize positive change. We activate, motivate and inspire people to accelerate the speed of change through a combination of disruptive methods, storytelling, and interactive experiences. Root’s process of defining the future, building an organizational movement and creating lasting change is backed by proven research and evolved over 25 years. A bold culture and international reputation for results has attracted two out of every three of the Fortune 50 to work with Root. Change starts at http://www.rootinc.com.