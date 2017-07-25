Summer Revelry at Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

The Santiago has the largest swimming pool at any Palm Springs resort, at an expansive 20 feet by 50 feet. "Once a month, Arrive presents a Dive-In Movie, with the flick starting at dusk. Open to the public, there are seats available poolside, and those who get there early enough can grab a float and watch the movie from the pool.

Summers in Palm Springs sizzle, but there are ways to stay cool that don't involve cranking up the air conditioner — think homemade gourmet ice cream, sparkling pools, and mile-high fun.

At Arrive's Ice Cream and Shop(pe), scoops are served up inside a gift shop featuring fun mugs, journals, and other must-have knick knacks. Ice cream and sorbet flavors rotate, but the classics are always available — mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream, and vanilla bean — alongside deliciously different offerings like pink ginger, grape-nut, pomegranate chocolate chip, and honey. With late night hours — the shop(pe) stays open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday. Arrive Palm Springs, 1551 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs. 760-507-4005

Once a month, Arrive also presents a Dive-In Movie, with the flick starting at dusk. Open to the public, there are seats available poolside, and those who get there early enough can grab a float and watch the movie from the pool. This year's selections include Pretty Woman (July 25), Austin Powers (August 22), Swingers (September 26), and 2004's Phantom of the Opera (October 31). They charge for beverages, but the movie and popcorn are free.

Palm Springs hotels are home to some amazing pools, each one with its own vibe. With just 25 guest rooms, the pool at L'Horizon Resort and Spa feels exclusive and never overcrowded, but those who want to splurge should reserve The Residence — the original home of Hollywood mogul Jack Wrather, which boasts its own private pool in a secluded yard. At Alcazar misters surround the large, saltwater purified pool, allowing guests to beat the heat before they grab lunch at hot spot Cheeky's or dinner at Birba. The Santiago has the largest swimming pool at any Palm Springs resort, at an expansive 20 feet by 50 feet. This swimsuit-optional gay men's resort also has an outdoor mist cooling system, comfortable deck chairs, and complimentary guest lunches of delicious sandwiches, salads, and wraps served poolside. L'Horizon Palm Springs, 1050 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs. 760-323-1858. Alcazar, 622 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs. 760-318-9850. The Santiago, 650 E. San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs. 760-322-1300.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lifts visitors up two-and-a-half miles to the top of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, where the temperatures are always lower. It's about a 10-minute ride, with the tram cars slowly rotating to ensure everyone can see the breathtaking vistas below. Grab dinner at the Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and stop for a drink at the Lookout Lounge. During the summer, the last tram down is at 9:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Several small hotels, like the Los Arboles and La Maison offer tram packages so guests won't have to wait in line to purchase a ticket. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs. 888-515-8726. Los Arboles Hotel, 266 E. Via Altamira, Palm Springs. 760-459-3605. La Maison, 1600 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760 325 1600.

