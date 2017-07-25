Frank Camean of 4SIGHT is Recognized as a 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO

4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading supply chain consulting, engineering and IT services provider, today announced Frank Camean was named a 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO in the Transportation & Warehousing industry. Frank holds a top spot ranked #4 of 130 CEOs in this sector. To see the complete industry ranking, go to: http://bit.ly/2rRy1IA

For the first time, Owler is honoring the top rated CEOs on their platform. CEOs are rated by members of the Owler community, who have collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, ultimately distributing 1,000 awards to the highest rated CEOs from over 167,000 CEOs on Owler. Winners span from 50 cities and 25 industries worldwide. Frank Camean was in good company, making the list alongside leaders of Salesforce, LinkedIn, and Netflix.

2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards provide a complete market view of a CEO’s rating, which includes ratings from employees, competitors, followers, and general Owler users.

As CEO and founder of 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, Frank has over 20 years of supply chain experience with operations, software implementations, and distribution. He plays an instrumental role helping clients understand the challenges involved in supply chain transformation projects and identifies the right strategy, resource plan, risks, and associated budget for each engagement. Frank has led 4SIGHT to several prestigious industry awards including Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, Consulting magazine’s Fastest Growing Consulting Firms, Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2017, SDCE 100 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain, and FL100 by Food Logistics Magazine.

“Thank you to my team and the Owler community for this recognition. It has been a great journey to work alongside my colleagues, clients, and partners and I’m forever grateful for the relationships I’ve built throughout my professional career," said Frank Camean, president & chief executive officer of 4SIGHT. "I’m a true believer that no one gets there alone, so to all those that have played an influential role in my career, thank you.”

“The 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards are a true market view of the most esteemed CEOs,” said Jim Fowler, chief executive officer of Owler. “These winners are truly the best of breed: they beat out the other 99.4 percent of leaders on our platform to win a coveted 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Award.”

To see 4SIGHT’s company profile on Owler, go to: http://bit.ly/2sPjHgD

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight(dot)com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.

About Owler

Owler is the world’s largest community-based business insights platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 1 million business professionals who contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Spokane, WA, and Coimbatore, India.