PXG Deploys a New Line of High-Performance Driving Irons

PXG 0311X Driving Iron

PXG continues to help avid golfers dial in their game with the introduction of its new line of high-performance driving irons.

New PXG 0311X driving irons are an exceptional option for golfers who want to augment their bag for optimum performance under various playing conditions. A low spin club with a striking profile, PXG 0311X driving irons deliver a more penetrating ball flight, keeping the golf ball out of the wind and in the middle of the fairway.

“PXG makes the world’s finest golf equipment and our new 0311X driving iron is no exception,” American entrepreneur and PXG founder Bob Parsons stated. “It keeps the ball low and sends it far … feels buttery smooth … and looks smoking hot.”

Like PXG’s celebrated irons, 0311X driving irons are forged and features an ultra-thin face backed with a structural TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) material. The high-strength steel face paired with the TPE produces a more efficient energy transfer, resulting in increased ball speed and more distance.

A wide sole design and minimal offset help create a CG position that sits low in the club head and closer to the shaft axis, creating less dynamic loft at impact.

“The 0311X looks incredible at address,” shared PGA TOUR champion and PXG Tour professional Billy Horschel. “It really suits my eye. Off the tee, it launches low with little spin, which helps me avoid getting into some hairy spots on the course.”

To learn more about PXG’s 0311X driving irons or to schedule a fitting, visit http://www.pxg.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF – PXG, A YAM WORLDWIDE COMPANY

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company was founded by GoDaddy founder, businessman and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces the finest golf clubs in the world. The company has more than 120 global patents issued for its proprietary designs.

PXG's professional staff includes PGA TOUR Champions James Hahn, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and LPGA players Austin Ernst, Christina Kim, Lydia Ko, Brittany Lang, Alison Lee, Ryann O’Toole, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller, and Beatriz Recari.