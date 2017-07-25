FPRI Bear Market Brief The FPRI Bear Market Brief will track key issues in Russia’s economy and politics at a time when a clear-eyed understanding of Russia has never been more important.

The Foreign Policy Research Institute will partner with Aaron Schwartzbaum to publish the FPRI Bear Market Brief, a daily update on Russia’s economy and politics. The FPRI Bear Market Brief and the affiliated FPRI Bear Market Blog will examine key themes in Russian political economy, including the Kremlin’s economic policies, the oil and gas industry, and the link between business and politics in Russia.

The Brief will be edited by Schwartzbaum, who has been appointed an Associate Scholar at FPRI. Schwartzbaum has been editing the Bear Market Brief for the past year as a stand-alone publication, and it will now be incorporated into FPRI’s family of publications.

The first FPRI Bear Market Brief will be published on September 1, 2017.

Aaron Schwartzbaum, the editor of the FPRI Bear Market Brief, is currently pursuing an MA in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), with concentrations in International Political Economy and International Economics. Prior to starting at SAIS, he worked at Eurasia Group as a researcher for the Eurasia and Global Macro practices. Aaron holds a BA in International Relations and Russian from Haverford College, and has completed the Overseas Language Flagship program in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“The FPRI Bear Market Brief will track key issues in Russia’s economy and politics at a time when a clear-eyed understanding of Russia has never been more important,” said Alan Luxenberg, President of FPRI. “The Bear Market Brief will help clarify issues of Russian foreign economic policies, and will examine internal debates in advance of the upcoming Russian presidential election in March 2018.”

The Brief will be housed within FPRI’s Russian Political Economy Project, which seeks to promote public understanding of major issues in Russian political and economic life. The Russian Political Economy Project was launched in 2017 and will be publishing a series of papers and holding public events throughout 2017 and 2018. The Russian Political Economy Project is run by FPRI’s Eurasia Program.

Established in 2016, the Eurasia Program at FPRI seeks to foster public and expert knowledge about Eastern Europe, Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. In addition to the FPRI Bear Market Brief, the Eurasia Program also produces other publications including the Baltic Bulletin, the Moldova Monthly, the Caucasus Cable, and the Black Sea Strategy Papers.

FPRI is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank located in Center City Philadelphia. Its mission is to bring the insights of scholarship to bear on the foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. It seeks to educate the public, teach teachers, train students, and offer ideas to advance U.S. national interest based on a nonpartisan, geopolitical perspective that illuminates contemporary international affairs through the lens of history, geography and culture.

For more information about FPRI, please visit http://www.fpri.org or contact Eli Gilman at 215-732-3774 ext. 103.