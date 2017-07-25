Regroup Mass Notification Expo Protecao will bring together a community of more than 40,000 professionals and experts in safety and emergency response in a unique event that is fueled by one common goal: creating a safer environment for organizations and the general public

Regroup Mass Notification, the industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced that it will be attending the 2017 Expo Protecao Conference. The conference will be held from August 16–18, 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Expo Protecao will bring together a community of more than 40,000 professionals and experts in safety and emergency response in a unique event that is fueled by one common goal: creating a safer environment for organizations and the general public.

“Our team is honored to have the opportunity to share critical insights on the importance of having an efficient, cloud-based mass communication solution that can be relied on when it matters most,” said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. “With years of experience in mass communications and our platform being used by millions of users across multiple industries, we know that the right message received at the right time can save lives.”

Regroup will be welcoming those interested in knowing more about the power of mass communication for business resilience, day-to-day or critical notifications, at booth 200, during the conference.

To learn more about Regroup’s powerful notification solution, please visit this LINK

About Regroup:

Regroup, the award-winning provider of emergency and day-to-day notification solutions, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup’s powerful system can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 855-REGROUP or schedule a free demo.