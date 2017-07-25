Citri-Fi 125 in Tomato Sauce "We are in an excellent position to grow with the projected clean label demands and we continue to invest in new clean label technologies and additional production for the future.” says President and CEO, John Haen. Past News Releases RSS Fiberstar Qualifies for the Best in...

Fiberstar, Inc., a global market leader in clean label food ingredient solutions for the food and beverage industry, offers Citri-Fi® 125. This natural citrus fiber is used to improve tomato-based food products by replacing starches and gums that are used to thicken and extend real tomato in sauces, condiments and spreads. Today, more than ever, consumers connect ingredients to the foods they eat by reading food labels. As a result, consumers expect recognizable, short and transparent labels which is driving the need for clean label ingredients.

Fiberstar, Inc. President and CEO, John Haen says, “This new use for our flagship Citri-Fi product comes timely as our customers are looking to replace starches and gums in various foods such as meats, sauces, beverages and baked goods to improve label declaration.” The food industry is responding by reformulating or creating foods using a whole foods approach which is perceived to be healthier to the consumer.

“Our natural citrus fiber aligns with today’s consumers expectations when it comes to clean label,” says Mr. Haen.

Citri-Fi 125 is a natural citrus fiber produced from the orange juicing process. The clean, patented process creates high surface area which lends itself to high water holding capacity and emulsification properties. This natural fiber’s composition of soluble and insoluble fibers simulates tomato fibers texture and composition. When sheared, Citri-Fi also provides a significant increase in viscosity. Used at 0.5% or less, tomato paste reductions of 10% or more are possible. Unlike starches and gums, this natural fiber also maintains the deep red color and enhances the tomato flavor throughout the food cooking process. Moreover, Citri-Fi creates the tomato texture that consumers expect when eating foods rich in tomato. On the other hand, ingredients like starches and gums tend to create unnatural slimy or pasty textures. In addition to the improved texture, Citri-Fi is stable to freeze/thaw, low pH, heat and shear conditions. Additionally, it will assist to bind up water from syneresis and any free oils present in sauces.

Citri-Fi is non-GMO, non-allergenic and National Organic Compliant. This natural fiber has no e-number and can be labeled as citrus fiber, dried citrus pulp or citrus flour which resonates well in the clean label market. Citri-Fi is approved by the FDA and FSMA dietary fiber guidelines, as a result, it contributes fiber to foods.

Citri-Fi is a valuable tool in any clean label product developer’s toolbox. It is used to replace chemical or synthetic ingredients in various food applications including, but not limited to, gums in beverages, phosphates in meats, gums and starches in sauces and spreads and maltodextrin or silicates in oil-based plated delivery systems.

John Haen concludes, “We continue to work closely with our customers to provide innovative and natural solutions to improve food product quality and labeling, globally. We are in an excellent position to grow with the projected clean label demands and we continue to invest in new clean label technologies and additional production for the future.”

About Fiberstar, Inc.

Fiberstar, Inc. is a privately held innovative biotechnology Company focused on enhancing food performance by manufacturing and marketing value-added food ingredients. Its largest brand, Citri-Fi is an all-natural highly functional fiber produced sustainably from orange pulp using a patented process. Citri-Fi is GRAS, non-allergenic, neutral in taste & odor and non-GMO. This functional fiber line benefits meat, dairy, bakery, gluten-free, sauce, condiments, frozen food, beverage and health & wellness food products through textural improvements, nutritional enhancements and/or cost savings. Headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin with manufacturing in Florida and Wisconsin, Fiberstar sells products globally in over 65 countries.