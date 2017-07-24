Since launching homebuilding operations in the US in 2014, Irvine-based Landsea Homes has quickly become one of the fastest growing new homebuilders in the industry through its strategic acquisition of high value, entitled land in some of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. Recently, Landsea Homes announced the acquisition of Sanctuary Village, a 78-acre master planned community located in the highly desirable East Bay city of Newark, CA. The company purchased the property from Sobrato Development Company for an undisclosed amount.

“We are pleased to add Sanctuary Village to our family of communities in the Bay Area. With this acquisition, we will now be able to showcase our portfolio of high quality designed, innovative eco-friendly, single family detached homes in one of the region’s most sought-after locations. We are excited to bring Landsea’s promise of building homes that provide comfort, quality and exceptional service to homebuyers in the East Bay,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Landsea Holdings Corporation.

Sanctuary Village is a master planned community of 386 single-family homes designed in four traditional neighborhood villages, each featuring 2-story detached homes with lot sizes ranging from 47’x 77’ to 60’ x 80.’ The community will provide homes for a wide variety of homebuyers, with homes ranging in size from 2,000 square feet to 3,500 square feet.

The homes will be designed by the award-winning architectural firm Woodley Architectural Group, Inc. and will feature well designed floor plans with spacious master sites, expansive kitchens, interactive home energy, security and entertainment platforms and eco-friendly construction techniques.

Sanctuary Village is designed to attract a variety of multi-generational residents – from singles, first time homebuyers and young families to move up buyers or empty nesters, looking to scale down. The community will also feature a 3-acre neighborhood multi-function park for residents. In addition, the community has reserved land for a potential elementary school to be built by the Newark Unified School District.

Newark has developed an excellent reputation as a city devoted to creating the perfect place to live, work and play. Long considered an integral partner to Silicon Valley, Newark boasts a business-friendly environment and stands on its own as a major employment center with names such as Logitech, Smart Modular Technologies and Home Depot. Its proximity to Bay Area technology employment hubs also makes it the home for many residents who work for some of the most famous companies in the world.

Sanctuary Village’s premier Newark location is within walking distance of Newark Memorial High School, Oholone College Newark Center for Health Science and Technology and the Silliman Activity and Family Aquatic Center located on Mowry Avenue and Cherry Street. Located at the southwest corner of Cherry Street and Stevenson Boulevard, the community is convenient to a variety of amenities including shopping at NewPark Mall, one of the Bay Area’s largest malls, schools and transportation.

It is easily accessible to major tech employment hubs as well as other employers in the region via several freeways. Residents can easily travel to Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Stanford University via SR 84; head south to San Jose or north to Oakland/Berkeley via the 880; and access the 580 and 680 Freeways to travel to Pleasanton and San Ramon.

Landsea Homes opened Kingswood in Dublin in 2015 and quickly established itself as a leading-edge builder in the highly sought after East Bay region. Currently, Landsea is offering homes in three additional Bay Area communities – The Vale, in Sunnyvale, Stoneyridge in Walnut Creek, and Siena in Milpitas.

About Landsea Homes

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes designs and builds homes and communities throughout the nation that reflect modern living—inspired spaces and features, built in vibrant, prime locations where they connect seamlessly with their surroundings and enhance the local lifestyle for living, working and playing. Landsea Homes is the U.S. division of the Landsea group of companies, China’s leading green technology property developer founded in 2001 in Nanjing, and one of the top 100 real estate companies in China with global operations in Hong Kong, Germany and the United States. For more information about Landsea Homes, please contact Josh Santos at jsantos(at)landsea(dot)us or visit http://www.landseahomes.com.